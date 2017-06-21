One-armed catcher Terry awes Orioles

With Joseph to his side, Terry caught pitches, flipped off his glove, grabbed the ball and fired to second base and third base in a pregame catching clinic, along with Welington Castillo and bench coach John Russell. He then caught the ceremonial first pitch from Hall of Famer Jim Palmer before the Orioles’ game against the Indians.

In special pregame ceremonial catch, Luke Terry receives pitch thrown by Hall of Famer @Jim22Palmer, and then throws back to John Russell. pic.twitter.com/FlL3lUAfAP — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 21, 2017

“I had to fight back some tears,” Joseph said. “I’m a dad now. I have a 2-year-old, and I would hope if he was faced with the same circumstances, that he wouldn’t give up. He would pursue the game he loves, just as Luke loves it.”

Joseph also drew on his own career to relate with Terry.

“I played four years of Double-A and I was close to giving up. I was making no money, really struggling at the time to put food on the table,” Joseph said. “Thankfully I had a lot of people breathing confidence into my life, and I’m sure Luke’s had that his whole life, too. And that’s really special.”

In addition to throwing to second and third base, Terry worked on getting in his catcher’s stance and his throwing method. He developed his method in his backyard, and on Wednesday he honed it with help from the Orioles.