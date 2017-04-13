One Arrested, One Wanted In Milford Counterfeit Scheme

One man was arrested but a woman is still on the loose in Milford in connection with a counterfeit money investigation. 46-year-old Marvin Spady was arrested Monday after trying to use counterfeit money to buy things from a Walgreens on North DuPont Highway. He also stole items from the store before leaving. He was charged with conspiracy and theft and is being held on $1,000 bond. The Milford Police are still looking for his partner, 29-year-old Jennifer Sparacio, of Greenwood, who helped Spady in the counterfeit scheme. If you have any information on Sparacio, contact the Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.