One Arrested, One Wanted In Milford Counterfeit Scheme

By Tyler Zulli -
One man was arrested but a woman is still on the loose in Milford in connection with a counterfeit money investigation. 46-year-old Marvin Spady was arrested Monday after trying to use counterfeit money to buy things from a Walgreens on North DuPont Highway. He also stole items from the store before leaving. He was charged with conspiracy and theft and is being held on $1,000 bond. The Milford Police are still looking for his partner, 29-year-old Jennifer Sparacio, of Greenwood, who helped Spady in the counterfeit scheme. If you have any information on Sparacio, contact the Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.

Tyler Zulli
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

