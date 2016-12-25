One dead, five injured in New York nightclub shooting; suspect arrested

Police say a New York City man wanted for attempted murder opened fire at a nightclub in suburban Westchester County early Sunday, killing the club’s co-owner and injuring five other people.

The Journal News reported that the unidentified suspect initially escaped after being tackled by security at the Mansion nightclub, but was quickly apprehended by police.

“It’s a dark day in our city,” Mayor Richard Thomas told the paper. “Today is a day we’re supposed to spend with our family, not extend condolences. No person and no family should ever spend Christmas like this.”

Investigators say the suspect may have been ejected from the club shortly before the shooting, which took place at around 4:30 a.m. Christmas Day. The Journal News reported that bars and nightclubs in Westchester County are required to close no later than 4 a.m.

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro says Mansion nightclub owner O’Neal Bandoo and the other victims, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Witness Cleveland Douse told the paper that Bandoo was with him on the second floor of the club when he heard gunshots and went to investigate.

“He died on the spot,” said Douse, who estimated there were around 200 people in the club at the time of the shooting. “I just heard shots fired, I heard lots of shots.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from LoHud.com.