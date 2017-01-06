One Nation Classic to be streamed live on FOX Sports GO

ST. LOUIS — Fans who can’t make it to Busch Stadium for the One Nation Classic Sunday at Busch Stadium can watch Blues players participate in a Skills Competition and local celebrities compete in St. Louis’ Greatest Pick-Up Hockey Game live via streaming on FOX Sports GO. The event and stream are scheduled to start Sunday (Jan. 8) at 11:30 a.m. CT.

In the Skills Competition, two teams of players will square off in accuracy shooting, hardest shot, a breakaway relay, relay race and 3-on-3. Former Blues Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Peter Stastny, Kelly Chase, Cam Janssen and former Cardinals Jim Edmonds and Kerry Robinson are among those scheduled to play in the 1 p.m. game.

The Skills Competition is part of the One Nation Classic closing ceremonies. Tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit Blues for Kids, youth hockey development in St. Louis and Cardinals Care. More information can be found at stlouisblues.com/onenationclassic.

Blues broadcasters John Kelly, Darren Pang and Kelly Chase will emcee at Busch.

With the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com, fans can watch live sports and shows – including Blues hockey. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, Xbox One and online at FOXSportsGO.com.