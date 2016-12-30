Ah, New Year’s. That magical time on the calendar when a year’s worth of bad decisions can be instantly wiped away with the promise of tomorrow. Where you swear you’ll finally start that diet. Finally stop smoking. Finally quit blowing 20 point leads in the fourth quarter.

Wait, what?

That’s right, you and I aren’t the only ones who will be submitting New Year’s resolutions to end 2016. Everyone does it, including your favorite college football team! Just like us, every team has something it wishes it could have done better and promises to improve upon heading in the new year.

So what should those resolutions be? Here’s one for all of our favorite college football teams.

