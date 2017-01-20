One of President Obama’s final acts before Donald Trump was inaugurated Friday was to sign a bill into law to make sure his Presidential Innovations Fellows Program, which pulls technology entrepreneurs into government to work on specific issues, sticks around. The program was started by the White House in 2012 and partners those in technology with lawmakers and federal agencies to work on issues such as saving lives, creating jobs and supporting entrepreneurship within the government, according to the press release. In the program, fellows serve for six months to 24 months. A similar bill was introduced by the House and Senate last year, but did not make it to the President by the end of the legislative session.

