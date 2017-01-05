Benfica could be an attractive destination for Fonte. They’re likely to sell Victor Lindelof, either this month, or in the summer, and Fonte would be a perfect replacement for the young Swedish sensation. For Fonte, it would be a return to Portugal, and especially Benfica, where he played for two years. Although he’d be playing in Champions League, he’d likely make a lot more money staying in England, and under the bright lights of the Premier League. Still, it’s a very attractive option.

Carlos Rodrigues Getty Images