One player each NBA team should look to trade in 2017

The Spurs aren’t likely to make a deal in the middle of the season, especially as they are posting another one of their typically great win-loss records.

But Aldridge is capable of being a team’s No. 1 option, and he’s the Spurs’ highest-paid player. Kawhi Leonard gets the bulk of the looks in San Antonio, however, and Tony Parker and Pau Gasol aren’t far behind in the Spurs’ equal-opportunity offense.

If San Antonio falls short of expectations, Aldridge is a name to watch — especially because he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.