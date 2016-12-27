One reason every team can win Super Bowl 52

Super Bowl 52 (LII) will be at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Here’s a reason each NFL team can win the Super Bowl next year.

As the 2016 NFL season winds down, and more and more teams fail to qualify for the playoffs with each passing week, it’s time to look ahead into 2017. Not to the 2017 NFL Draft, but to Super Bowl 52 (LII), which will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in early February.

It’s insanely early, but it’s never to early to dream about a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl Champions. Some cases are harder to make than others, but here’s one reason all 32 NFL franchises can win Super Bowl 52 next season.

Arizona Cardinals: the 2015 NFC Championship Game was two years ago

The Arizona Cardinals had a lot go wrong in 2016. Arizona’s passing game shriveled up at times thanks to a porous offensive line and a declining Carson Palmer. It didn’t help that the usually strong Cardinals defense looked worse than it has at any point during the Bruce Arians era in the Valley of the Sun.

Arizona will miss out on the playoffs this year, but keep in mind the Cardinals are only a year removed from playing in an NFC Championship Game against the Carolina Panthers. Much of that 2015 roster should be back in Glendale in 2017. Who’s to say that Arians, Palmer and company can’t channel all that was good from 2015 and use it to be great once again in 2017?

The Cardinals will play a second-place schedule in 2017, as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are absolute grease fires. Arizona might be the worst of the second-place teams entering 2017, and Arians will let his team know it.

The Cardinals have a strong running game with David Johnson as the bell-cow back. Johnson, along with defensive stars like Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson, offer this team a solid foundation heading into 2017.

General manager Steve Keim will benefit from picking in the middle of the 2017 draft. A few carefully selected draft picks and the right free agent or two could have Arizona back in Super Bowl contention in 2017. They may have lost their mojo, but there are good reasons to think the Cardinals will find it again in 2017.

Atlanta Falcons: unless Kyle Shanahan leaves, the offense will be elite

The Atlanta Falcons can definitely win Super Bowl 51 this season. They aren’t a favorite to come out of the NFC, but Atlanta is more than a dark horse contender at this point. Should Atlanta fail to get to or win Super Bowl 51, what are the chances the Falcons rebound and win it all in 2017?

Decent, but losing offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to a head coaching gig won’t help at all. Shanahan has unlocked what has been arguably the best offense in Atlanta since quarterback Matt Ryan went No. 3 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. Together, there isn’t anything Ryan and Shanahan can’t do.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has to realize Shanahan will eventually become a strong NFL head coach, much like his father Mike Shanahan was for the Denver Broncos. Quinn is a strong defensive coach, but does have a keen eye for offensive coaching talent. Atlanta can contend again in 2017 even without Shanahan, but the Falcons’ ceiling lowers significantly with his departure.

The Falcons can contend for Super Bowls as long as Ryan plays at an elite level and Quinn’s defense continues to improve. Having Shanahan for one more year would make Atlanta a serious Super Bowl 52 contender next year. Going from a championship contender to a massive rebuilding project, likely in Jacksonville or Los Angeles, is something Shanahan has to seriously consider.

Baltimore Ravens: playoff Joe Flacco

It took about three years, but the Baltimore Ravens are contending for Super Bowls again. The Ravens are probably still a year away from orchestrating another magical run in the AFC Playoffs, but they do have one of the best postseason quarterbacks in recent memory in Joe Flacco.

Flacco is unflappable in the postseason. He throws an amazing deep ball that cuts through harsh northern winds. Of course, he’ll need a strong running game and defense to make Baltimore a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but playoff Flacco is a different bird.

Flacco is a major reason Baltimore can make it to the Super Bowl regardless of where the Ravens finish in the AFC hierarchy. Whether Baltimore has home-field advantage or not, a stout Ravens defense, a strong running game and late-season Flacco make for a potent combination in the playoffs.

Baltimore would almost rather play the entire postseason outside. The Ravens are built to thrive in cold weather. Flacco will need a strong supporting staff to get Baltimore believing it’s a serious Super Bowl contender in 2017. However, once the Ravens reach the playoffs, there may not be a more terrifying quarterback for opponents to go up against than Flacco.

Buffalo Bills: running game and defense can translate to playoff success

The 2016 Buffalo Bills are your stereotypical middle-of-the-pack NFL team. Buffalo will finish around .500 and barely miss the playoffs. The Bills do some things well, but also get in their own way and lose the occasional game they shouldn’t.

The Rex Ryan era in Orchard Park may be coming to an end here soon, but it seems general manager Doug Whaley isn’t going anywhere. Whaley seems to have the trust of the Pegula family, and while he hasn’t been perfect as a general manager, he’s assembled a roster in Buffalo that could pop in 2017 under the right head coach.

To be fair, a lot of players on the 2016 Bills adore Ryan, viewing him as the ultimate players’ coach. The problem is that Ryan likes to win press conferences more than he does tight ball games. The margin for error in the NFL is razor-thin, and a lack of attention to detail could be the end of the road for Ryan in New York.

Whoever is coaching the 2017 Bills will inherit strong defensive personnel, decent offensive players and a navigable third-place schedule. Buffalo will be in that 8-8 range again in 2016, but if the right coach can get them to 10-6 and into the AFC Playoffs mix in 2017, who’s to say a strong defense and ground-and-pound offense can’t hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Minneapolis?

Carolina Panthers: this is a momentum team if ever there was one

The Carolina Panthers’ Achilles’ Heel is also their most vital of organs as a football team. This is a momentum team if ever there was one. For better or worse, the Panthers’ organization is consistently inconsistent with an ebb-and-flow morale unlike any team in the league.

A lot of this falls on quarterback Cam Newton. If Newton starts to feel confident as a passer, this Panthers team can win every game it wants to. Yes, the Panthers will need strong play from its defensive front-seven and a great running game, but Carolina usually has both when its playing its best ball.

Carolina won’t have a first-place schedule to navigate in 2017, so that will definitely help the Panthers push for playoff positioning next season. The Panthers have shown over the years that they can beat up on weaker opponents in a soft schedule. Frankly, that’s how they got to Super Bowl 50 last year.

The Panthers could certainly repeat the feat in 2017. If Carolina begins the 2017 NFL campaign at 6-0, it will have the momentum to win Super Bowl 52, as long as Newton is the driving force.

Chicago Bears: John Fox will benefit from improved quarterback play

Of all the really bad 2016 NFL teams — say the bottom quarter of the league — the Chicago Bears seem to have more reason for optimism than most heading into 2017. John Fox is a good head coach, and ownership will probably give him one more year because he inherited hot garbage in 2015.

Let’s just assume Fox gets to coach the 2017 Bears. He has a proven track record of taking over sorry excuses for football teams (Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos), taking a couple of years to get things right and playing in Super Bowls.

Chicago will have a navigable fourth-place schedule and several high draft picks in tote. The Bears might actually like what they have in quarterback Matt Barkley. Regardless, Barkley’s success in 2016 means Jay Cutler’s tenure in the Windy City is over and the Bears can finally move on from all the things that could have been with the aloof gunslinger from Vanderbilt.

The Bears should draft a quarterback in the first round and have him back up Barkley in 2017. Competition at the quarterback position could galvanize the Bears to unthinkable heights. Crazier things have happened — Lovie Smith got to a Super Bowl with Rex Grossman at quarterback! — so you never know, Bears fans.

Cincinnati Bengals: organizational stability

The Cincinnati Bengals failed to reach the AFC Playoffs for the first time since the 2010 this year. Injuries and turnover in Marvin Lewis’ coaching staff have to be the main factors in the Bengals’ disappointing 2016.

Lewis might be on the hot seat for failing to reach the playoffs. Still, despite his team being 0-7 all-time in the AFC Playoffs, owner Mike Brown has to like the organizational stability he has had with the Bengals since 2003.

Cincinnati may not be a perennial Super Bowl contender, but the Bengals are a far cry from the rancid mess they were in the 1990s. There’s value in not being an absolute embarrassment in the NFL. The Bengals have evolved in the last 13 years to become a well-respected organization.

Lewis could be getting a 15th year in 2017 and that stability could help lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl. Alternatively, if Brown decides to go in a different direction he could land an elite head coaching candidate thanks to the perception of the Bengals job around the league. The Bengals have the talent to win a Super Bowl — motivation and a few lucky breaks are all they really need to get to Minneapolis next season.

Cleveland Browns: they play really hard

How does a team go from (probably) 1-15 one year to Super Bowl champions the next? It doesn’t, but the Cleveland Browns play really hard for head coach Hue Jackson. The Browns don’t have the on-field talent to compete in the NFL this season, but should a few young players pop in 2017, you never know.

Cleveland will have another draft to select several high-end players it believes can help bring championship-caliber football back to Northeast Ohio. The Browns had 15 2016 NFL Draft picks make the team. Look for the 2017 Browns to be chock full of rookies and under-25-year-olds once again.

Cleveland competes in about the first 40 minutes of NFL games before running out of gas near the end of the fourth quarter. Often times, NFL players improve the most between their first and second NFL seasons. That could help the Browns’ bottom line in 2016?

Playing hard will win games in the NBA, but not necessarily the NFL, where talent and execution usually prevail. Still, a last place schedule helps to some degree, and if they can somehow sneak into the playoffs, anything could happen.

Dallas Cowboys: year two of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott

After a disastrous 2015 NFL campaign that saw the Dallas Cowboys finish with the worst record in the NFC, America’s Team are going to win their division in 2016. While great coaching and a historically dominant offensive line are a big part of why Dallas is so good this season, the future for the Cowboys is blinding bright because of their dynamic offensive rookies.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are already Pro Bowl-level players. While both might even garner some NFL MVP votes this season, look for the Cowboys to be even better on offense with them back in tote for stellar sophomore seasons in 2017.

These two rookies are the best of buds with great chemistry. We haven’t seen a quarterback/running back tandem with this kind of immediate connection in years. They’re already great players, but imagine how dominant Dallas can be if this duo grows in year two.

As long as Dallas has this offensive line playing this well, the Cowboys will be a perennial Super Bowl contender. But improvement in year two for both Elliott and Prescott could offset any downtick on the offensive line anyway. If the Cowboys offensive line stays elite and the rookies progress, the 2017 Cowboys will be overwhelming favorites to win Super Bowl 51 in Minneapolis.

Denver Broncos: Gary Kubiak will get better play out of his quarterbacks

The Denver Broncos are the defending Super Bowl Champions, but will miss the playoffs entirely this season after a brutal late-December schedule that will likely see them finish 8-8.

Denver has leaned on its defense the last few seasons, but the Broncos just don’t have the offense to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year. Both the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs are better in the AFC West.

This will be the first time since Kyle Orton was the starting quarterback that Denver won’t win their division. In all likelihood, the Miami Dolphins are going to beat the Broncos to the No. 6 Wild Card spot.

However, the Broncos have reasons to be optimistic. The biggest is that head coach Gary Kubiak is a quarterback whisperer. That he has the Broncos in position to go, at worst, .500 with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch as his starting quarterbacks is unbelievable in its own right. If either pops as a starter in 2017, look for the Broncos to push for a Super Bowl next season, as long as the defense remains elite.

Detroit Lions: another year of prime Matthew Stafford

Since offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was promoted to replace Joe Lombardi as the Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2015, we’ve seen franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford go from middle of the pack to MVP candidate.

Stafford has one of the best arms the NFL has ever seen, but he’s been inefficient as a passer since entering the league in 2009. 2016 has been a renaissance year for Stafford. He’s orchestrated many game-winning drives in moments of immense crisis, and is now firmly in his prime in his late 20s.

Any NFL franchise that has a star quarterback in his prime has a legitimate shot of winning a Super Bowl. Stafford sees the field better in Cooter’s offense and doesn’t have to lean on wide receiver Calvin Johnson for the big play now that Megatron has retired from football.

Detroit will need to continue to get better on defense and in NFC North play to realistically win the division in 2017. However, a Lions Wild Card team can definitely make it to Super Bowl 52 with Stafford under center. Barring injuries, Stafford should be a top 10 quarterback in the NFL through the end of the decade. He’s really harnessing his talent in a Detroit offense built around him, not Johnson.

Green Bay Packers: expect 2017 to be less chaotic

Even in a season that was almost pure chaos, the Green Bay Packers are still one of a handful of teams that can legitimately win Super Bowl 51 in Houston. The overriding consistency associated with the Packers culture helped this reeling team overcome its issues in October to become a serious contender by December.

Green Bay has found a running game (finally!) with former Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Ty Montgomery as its bell-cow back. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has improved his passing, even if his perimeter weapons continue to let him down. Mike McCarthy is off the hot seat and Dom Capers’ defense isn’t leaking like a sieve.

Losing four games in a row, which the Packers did mid-season, would absolutely crater even the best organizational cultures in the NFL. Green Bay rode out the mid-season storm and now has the chance to go as far as it wants to go this season.

One has to believe the Packers will learn from their mid-season slump and be better for it next season. If general manager Ted Thompson bites the bullet and actually signs a few productive players in 2017 NFL free agency, Green Bay can definitely win Super Bowl 52. Wouldn’t it be something to see Green Bay hoist its fifth Lombardi Trophy in Minneapolis, home of the rival Minnesota Vikings?

Houston Texans: Bill O’Brien can win games with terrible quarterback play

The Bill O’Brien era of Houston Texans football will end up being one of the most interesting case studies in the NFL. O’Brien is a quarterbacks coach by trade, having developed passers with the New England Patriots and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He’s cut his teeth in player development, but the quarterback play he’s had in three years with the Texans has been rancid. Last season, the Texans won the AFC South at 9-7 after starting four quarterbacks.

This year, Houston will finish above .500 and could repeat as AFC South Champions. O’Brien finally benched Brock Osweiler in Week 15 after two early picks against the punching-bag Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has a good defense thanks to great coaching from Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel and he has offensive weapons to work with. If O’Brien gets the quarterback position right with this roster, yes, Houston can get to and win its first Super Bowl in 2017.

Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck can thrive with better front office support

The Indianapolis Colts are what we’ll call a high-end dysfunctional organization. Indianapolis has an eccentric owner, a general manager that can hit on first-round draft picks and a defensive-minded head coach that can’t get his side of the ball right.

The Colts certainly have their issues as an organization, but Andrew Luck is a shining beacon of hope that Indianapolis will hoist the Lombardi Trophy once again. Luck is the glue that holds this whole Indianapolis operation together. With him, they’re an eight-to-11-win team with honest playoff aspirations. Without him, do the Colts even win four games a year?

2017 will be Luck’s sixth NFL season and it’s time for the Colts organization to give him some help. If that means cleaning house in the front office, so be it.

As long as the Colts have Luck on their side, they’ll be on the precipice of Super Bowl contention. If he gets a head coach that knows the offensive side of the ball or a general manager that will stop drafting immediate busts in the first round, Luck can get the Colts to the Super Bowl as soon as next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: talented, but need a disciplinarian head coach

Unless rival Indianapolis makes a head coaching change, the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the best available head coaching job in the NFL. Seriously. In his brief time as an NFL owner, Shahid Khan has shown tremendous patience to see a plan through.

He inherited essentially an expansion team when former owner Wayne Weaver gutted the organization with the hopes of selling it. Khan gave former head coach Gus Bradley almost four years on the job and general manager David Caldwell will get a fifth year after drafting well in recent years.

Looking at the Jaguars’ 2016 roster, this should be better than a 2-12 team. Yes, quarterback Blake Bortles has regressed in year three, but he’s one quarterback guru away from getting his mechanics back on track. Bortles is in his own head, but he can get back to good with the right offensive-minded head coach.

Jacksonville’s next head coach needs to be able to get the best out of Bortles. He also needs to be a disciplinarian. Maybe Jacksonville missed the boat on Adam Gase by riding it out with 14-win Bradley for another year? However, Khan has implemented a culture of stability. All Jacksonville needs is the right head coach to see this talented but underperforming team skyrocket all the way to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs: efficient and don’t make mistakes

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of a handful of teams that can honestly contend for the Super Bowl in 2016. Kansas City is well-coached under Andy Reid and while the Chiefs aren’t a hard team to play against, they sure are a hard team to beat.

It isn’t sexy, but this is an efficient Midwestern football machine that Reid has humming in Kansas City. Alex Smith has to play better at quarterback, but the Chiefs do a great job of figuring out how to not lose. That’s how teams win Super Bowls, by not finding ways to lose them.

Regardless of how the 2016 NFL season shakes out for the Chiefs, one would have to expect Kansas City to be an AFC Playoff contender again in 2017. While roughly five of the 12 playoff teams usually end up missing the postseason the following year, Reid’s Chiefs will not be one of them.

Don’t mistake the Chiefs for being a Super Bowl contender with a high ceiling. What Reid team has ever had a high ceiling? However, Kansas City will have one of the highest floors in football next year. Many teams would kill to be .500. The 2017 Chiefs will be .500 at worst. Efficiency, and hopefully better clock management skills, will get Kansas City its first title since Len Dawson was playing quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams: the right head coach can put out this grease fire

The Los Angeles Rams are one of two NFL franchises in need of a new head coach for 2017. Los Angeles fired Jeff Fisher a week before the Jaguars brass finally caved and sent Gus Bradley packing.

The Los Angeles job will be a very attractive one for high-end candidates. Owner Stan Kroenke had been patient with Fisher, despite a string of 7-9 finishes, and whoever takes over the Rams will do so with the assurance he’ll have multiple years to right this ship.

Fisher built a great defense and special teams unit with this team, but his offense remained archaic in the modern pass-first era of the NFL. Expect Los Angeles to hire an offensive-minded coach, but one with an appreciation for all three phases of the game.

In all likelihood, Los Angeles needs a disciplinarian at head coach to keep his new football team focused amidst all the distractions associated with Southern California. If the Rams can get to the mid-20s in the league in offense next year, this defense and special teams unit could have Los Angeles as an outside contender to win playoff games and get to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

Miami Dolphins: Adam Gase is becoming an elite head coach fast

While some people were skeptical at the time, the Miami Dolphins hire of Adam Gase was a slam-dunk. Gase is adept at getting the most out of his quarterbacks, will run the ball despite loving to pass and has the necessary discipline to thrive in a place like Miami.

To win at a high level with the Dolphins, a head coach needs to be keen in all three of those areas. Gase has QB Ryan Tannehill playing competently and saw his backup Matt Moore flourish in Week 15’s road win over the rival New York Jets.

Running the ball is equally important for the Dolphins to have continued success. Keep in mind who’s in their division in the AFC East: New York, New England and Buffalo. All three are cold-weather NFL cities. The ground game is massively important for Miami to win road games late in the season against division rivals.

Finally, Gase doesn’t tolerate lackadaisical efforts from his football players. Miami is fun, but football is business. Gase cut two offensive linemen who didn’t try against the Tennessee Titans earlier in the season. It’s early in his head coaching career, but Gase’s trajectory as a head coach has Miami as a dark horse Super Bowl contender as early as next season.

Minnesota Vikings: the notion of playing the Super Bowl at home

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the 2016 Minnesota Vikings. While they got to break in glorious, brand-new US Bank Stadium, Murphy’s Law has a stranglehold on this NFC North outfit.

After being the last undefeated NFL team in 2016 at 5-0, Minnesota enters Week 16 at 7-7 with slim hopes of making the playoffs. Trading for Sam Bradford was the right move to solidify the quarterback position, but, strangely, the oft-injured Bradford was seemingly the only Vikings player to remain upright in an injury-plagued 2016.

Minnesota had an elite defense under head coach Mike Zimmer until Week 15’s evisceration at home by the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings should still be solid on that side of the ball next year. One has to be optimistic about Bradford’s accuracy and the overall health of the offense heading into 2017.

2017 can’t be as bad as it had been at times for the 2016 Vikings. Not that they need extra motivation to get to Super Bowl 52, but the NFL title game will be on the Vikings’ home turf of US Bank Stadium. Could Minnesota be the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl at home? Maybe.

New England Patriots: Belichick and Brady are better than everybody else

It’s not a guarantee, but expect the 2017 New England Patriots to win the AFC East for the ninth straight season. The Patriots are a model of tremendous consistency in an era of the NFL that doesn’t (in theory, anyway) allow for dynasties.

Yet here we are. New England is about to win its eighth straight AFC East crown, getting another first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs, and will very likely play in its sixth straight AFC Championship. That last stat is borderline unbelievable, just like the Patriots’ sustained success since 2001.

The two pillars of the Patriot Way the last decade-plus have been all-timers: head coach Bill Belichick and starting quarterback Tom Brady. Together, they’ve won the AFC six times and hoisted four Lombardi Trophies.

Hate them or love them, Belichick and Brady are just better than everybody else, whether you want to admit it or not. As long as they’re both around, New England has to be the overwhelming favorite to win the AFC, right?

New Orleans Saints: there’s always a chance with Brees and Payton

The 2017 New Orleans Saints could look vastly different from the teams we’ve seen hover around .500 since New Orleans won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2009 NFL season.

New Orleans has had almost a revolving door at defensive coordinator the past few years, but it might finally have some stability with Dennis Allen at the helm defensively. Allen is at least making this Saints defense respectable.

However, let’s be completely honest here. The Saints will only be as good as quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton allow them to be. Together, the duo can manufacture the offense necessary to get the Saints to Super Bowl 52. They have the necessary complementary pieces to win high-octane shootouts to reach another Super Bowl.

The biggest concern for the Saints has to be the future of both Brees and Payton in New Orleans. Brees will be an unrestricted free agent and Payton could leave the Big Easy for the City of Angels with the Los Angeles Rams head coaching vacancy. If Brees and Payton are together again in 2017, then you can convince yourself the Saints have a shot a Super Bowl 52.

New York Giants: the Steve Spagnuolo defense

With Eli Manning at quarterback, when have the New York Giants been Super Bowl-caliber? When they’ve had a reliable defense/pass rush to lean on. The Steve Spagnuolo defense gives the Giants more opportunities to make plays on offense by shutting down the opposition.

Manning is an adept quarterback that shows up in big moments. Yes, he’ll need a reliable running game to honestly contend for a Super Bowl, but having a strong defense already makes the Giants one of the few teams that can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year and next.

Can New York win it all in Houston this February? Potentially, but Paul Perkins and Rashad Jennings have to get the ground game going to give Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of the Giants offense a chance.

New York can improve the running game by this time next year. Unless Manning falls off a cliff physically, Spagnuolo’s defense will give the Giants a serious shot at winning Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

New York Jets: maybe they’re only a quarterback away

It’s hard to figure out why the New Jets collapsed so catastrophically in 2016 after being a 10-6 football team the year before. Was it the quarterback, the head coach, ownership or a combination of all three?

Probably the latter. Ryan Fitzpatrick lost his magic, Geno Smith got hurt and neither Bryce Petty nor Christian Hackenberg was ready to play. Todd Bowles had his issues on the sidelines, and we all know about the dysfunction in the front office.

The Jets are a ways away from being serious Super Bowl contenders, but it feels almost all mental. They have talent at all levels of the organization, but don’t seem to work well in unison. The biggest difference-maker for the 2015 Jets was the biggest bust for the 2016 team: Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Fitzpatrick had a career year in 2015. Should the Jets get a near-Pro-Bowl-caliber year from whoever plays under center in 2017, they can get to the AFC Playoffs and make a serious run at a Super Bowl. The Jets could have another disaster of a football season in 2017, but they could also be only a strong starting quarterback away from contention.

Oakland Raiders: Super Bowl window opened in 2016

Regardless of where they play, the Raiders have a bright future. They got better in 2015, but Oakland’s Super Bowl window finally opened in 2016 (though it may now have shut for this season following Derek Carr’s Week 16 leg break).

It will remain open for the next few years, as long as this young corps and head coach Jack Del Rio continue to progress. Owner Mark Davis and general manager Reggie McKenzie will continue to put this organization in a position to succeed. So much of the Raiders’ success, or lack thereof, will fall on Del Rio, Carr and outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

The only other team in football (besides the Patriots, obviously) that has a multi-year window to win a Super Bowl is the NFC’s Dallas Cowboys. Both organizations have drafted tremendously well, are well-coached and have young stars at key positions of the football team.

In the AFC West, Denver has about two more years of a brief rebuild to get back to Super Bowl contention, Kansas City has this year and maybe next to get it done and San Diego is a ways back. It’s the Raiders time to shine and get back to contending for Super Bowls. The next several years look good for this organization.

Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson pop in year two

Through the first quarter of the 2016 NFL season, didn’t we think the Philadelphia Eagles were good? They entered their Week 4 bye at 3-0 and then proceeded to lose all momentum. Since shocking the NFL world by beating the in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, the Eagles have gone 2-9 to fall out of the playoff race in the NFC at a lousy 5-9.

We should have seen it coming. Philadelphia was going to get figured out with its rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and rookie head coach Doug Pederson at the helm. Wentz hit the rookie wall in November, while Pederson likes to challenge two yard gains. Then again, his receiving corps has been that bad in his first season in the City of Brotherly Love.

In all likelihood, both Pederson and Wentz will be better prepared in their second season together in year two. Wentz has at moments looked like a long-time franchise quarterback in this league. Pederson has assembled a strong coaching staff with Frank Reich at offensive coordinator and Jim Schwartz at defensive coordinator.

Most people in the NFL see the biggest progression forward from year one to year two. With a last place schedule and a better understanding of what it takes to win in the NFL, maybe the 2017 Eagles use that to their advantage en route to Super Bowl 52.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger is here to win AFC Playoff games

While the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys are seeing their Super Bowl windows open, the Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing theirs close. Ben Roethlisbergers don’t grow on trees, and the one the Steelers have won’t be around forever.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have the defense it once had, but this offense is spectacular with Roethlisberger under center. He’s an elite competitor, fearless and will win at all costs.

One has to believe Roethlisberger has at least one more Super Bowl run left in the tank. He’s playing through obvious pain, but we don’t know what ails him. We never do. That’s why he’s Big Ben. Few have played at a higher level hurt than Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh has to come to terms with the fact Roethlisberger won’t play for more than two seasons after this one, and the Steelers definitely aren’t winning championships with Landry Jones at quarterback. It’s time to go all-in in the Steel City. Wouldn’t it be cool to see Roethlisberger ride off into the sunset a three-time Super Bowl champion in Minneapolis next year?

San Diego Chargers: they’ve drafted well of late

Will the San Diego Chargers still be in San Diego next season? If they move, will they still be called the Chargers? Would Philip Rivers be willing to relocate? Does Mike McCoy get a fifth year with this team?

With so many questions and so few answers, the Chargers chances of winning Super Bowl 52 are slim. However, they’ve done a great job in recent drafts. San Diego seems to have playmakers on both sides of the ball that could be part of a championship-caliber team for the next several seasons.

Maybe a move or a change at head coach is in order. Maybe even at quarterback if Rivers doesn’t want to relocate his massive family to the north. The Chargers organization has its problems, but a lack of talent isn’t one of them.

There’s almost no conceivable way the Chargers are as snake-bitten with injuries in 2017 as they were this season. So if any team’s going to come out of nowhere next season in the AFC, wouldn’t it have to be the Chargers? Super Bowl 52 is a reach, but there’s no telling what this young corps’ ceiling is.

San Francisco 49ers: Chip Kelly gets Deshaun Watson

Of all the 32 NFL franchises, the San Francisco 49ers have to be the furthest from contending for a Super Bowl. Owner Jed York and general manager Trent Baalke have driven this once-proud NFC franchise into the ground … hard.

Despite losing 13 in a row, it would be shocking to not see head coach Chip Kelly back for a second season in Santa Clara. If York fires Kelly after one year, he’ll have made this organization the Browns of the NFC. No respectable head coaching candidate would even dare to take the 49ers job should it open up again in 2017.

Kelly has been labeled an offensive genius because of his time with the Oregon Ducks and the Philadelphia Eagles. So as terrible as the 2016 49ers have been, we have to believe Kelly can get this team headed in the right direction — as long as he drafts a legitimate starting quarterback. His draft stock has fallen a little, but Clemson’s Deshaun Watson has to be that quarterback.

Watson is an accurate, dual-threat quarterback that can play in a pro-style offense. He’d be the closest thing to Marcus Mariota Kelly will get to work with in the NFL. If Kelly and Watson are a match made in heaven for the 49ers organization, sure, they can win the Super Bowl next season.

Seattle Seahawks: aggressive defenses win championships

Energy. That’s what’s made the Seattle Seahawks so great during the Pete Carroll era. Carroll has the energy of a 30-year-old and his team plays with an aggression that few can even hope to imitate.

Defense wins championships is only partially true. Aggressive defense paired with a strong running game wins championships. The solid ground game allows a team to dictate the tempo late in games and an aggressive defense wears the opponent’s offense out. It also allows the team to get away with more.

Seattle is going to get more calls than any other team in the league because Carroll has trained his defense to be ultra-aggressive. This makes the officials reluctant to blow the whistle on every play. Seattle isn’t dirty, but it dominates on defense partially because it’s so hard to officiate.

Add in crowd noise and this is one of the hardest teams to play in the NFL Playoffs in either conference. Russell Wilson is a conservative enough quarterback to counterbalance the swarming, championship-caliber defense in Seattle. As long as Carroll is up for the challenge, the Seahawks will continue to be a perennial Super Bowl contender.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jameis Winston takes the next step forward

In his second NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Jameis Winston has emerged as the franchise passer we all knew he could become. He plays in an offense that’s perfect for his skill set and he’s become an adult in Tampa.

The Air Coryell of Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter is exactly the type of offense Winston needs to play in. Koetter has Winston stay in the pocket and deliver strikes down the field with those wonderful medium-long throws of his. Winston can be a Dan Fouts-level passer in the Air Coryell, but there’s one caveat: Doug Martin has to be a reliable running back.

Not having a running game ruined the Atlanta Falcons in 2013-14, when Koetter was Matt Ryan’s offensive coordinator. If Winston could win a national title as a redshirt freshman at Florida State, he can get the Buccaneers to Super Bowl 52. He’s on the precipice of being a perennial Pro Bowler.

Tennessee Titans: offense remains elite in the red zone

The 2016 Tennessee Titans were definitely a sleeper team we should have seen coming. A lot of us didn’t get why the Adams Family removed the interim tag and kept Mike Mularkey as head coach. However, that has clearly proven to be the right decision in Nashville.

When everybody in the NFL zigged to become a pass-first team, the Titans and the Dallas Cowboys zagged to become power running teams. Buffalo is a running team, too, but it’s more of a finesse one. Tennessee’s power running game with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry has helped Marcus Mariota and Delanie Walker flourish on offense.

The Titans have their holes to fill outside the hash marks on both sides of the ball this offseason. However, they play a winning style of football that succeeds as the weather turns. Being able to control the pace of the game with the rushing attack has allowed Tennessee to be one of the most efficient red zone teams in recent memory.

Getting seven points instead of three more often than your opponent probably means your team is going to end up winning more games. If Tennessee’s red zone offense has staying power in 2017, the Titans have to be in the discussion of teams that could come out of the AFC.

Washington Redskins: Kirk Cousins, Jay Gruden continue to grow together

Don’t screw it up, Washington. Keep Kirk Cousins and Jay Gruden together. And probably don’t franchise tag your franchise quarterback again, because Cousins is going to hate that.

Together, Cousins and Gruden have made the Redskins organization a lot less dysfunctional. Washington may not make the NFC Playoffs this season, but they play in a division with two of the five best teams in football in the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Whenever Washington’s 2016 does come to an end, realize that the Redskins will have won the NFC East twice in a five-year span. People actually like this team outside of the D.C. area. Football fans can look at Cousins and Gruden and see competence they haven’t seen from Washington since the internet came into being.

Cousins and Gruden appear to be in sync — they really do bring out the best in each other — and we haven’t seen the best of either of them just yet. This is a head coaching/quarterback tandem that can win a Super Bowl. Could 2017 be the year it all clicks in D.C. for the Redskins? Don’t mess this up, Washington. Don’t!

