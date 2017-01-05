The Millsboro Middle School is going to come together soon over a book. The school is set to host a special community kick-off event for its One School, One Book program. The program will allow the school to choose one book that all students will read together. Students will also engage in a variety of learning activities focused on the book. In addition, the school’s enrichment students will be showcasing their knowledge and talents at several stations in the gym and cafeteria. The event is set for 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26.