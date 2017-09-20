One student shot, second arrested at Illinois high school

Police in central Illinois say a male student shot and injured another student in a high school cafeteria before being subdued by a teacher Wednesday.

Mattoon police Chief Jeff Branson and Mattoon School Superintendent Larry Lilly said the shooting happened at Mattoon High School about 11:30 a.m.

Officials said the injured student was in stable condition and the suspected shooter was in custody. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

Officials said school buildings were placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution. WAND17 reported the lockdown was lifted at approximately 1 p.m.

Local media reported that police cleared the high school room by room and students were bused to a nearby elementary school to meet their parents.

Mattoon, a town of approximately 18,000 people, is about 180 miles south of Chicago.

