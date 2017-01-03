One Year After Life-Changing Injury, Kyshoen Jarrett Reflects On His Journey

One year ago, on Jan 3, 2016, safety Kyshoen Jarrett’s life changed.

Midway through the first quarter of the Redskins’ final regular season game against the Cowboys, Dallas running back Darren McFadden took a handoff up the middle and after about four yards met Jarrett head on. McFadden walked away from the collision seemingly unhurt, but Jarrett fell to the floor, his legs flopping back and forth while his torso remained motionless.

After several minutes on the field, trainers helped him off and Jarrett, holding back tears of frustration, had to leave the game. The injury rendered his right arm motionless, damaging his nerves, which have remained an issue in what has now become a year-long journey of recovery, preventing him from playing.

On the anniversary of that fateful injury, Jarrett took to Twitter to address the physical, emotional and spiritual toll that play has taken on him.

“Yes, physically healing continues to take place in whichever way it does,” he writes. “As a person, I believe it’s the healing internally that’s most important.”

Jarrett invokes those Redskins fans asking about his chances to play again to also consider his personal growth and the challenges he’s experienced outside of football through this process. He also takes time to admit that he lost sight of his faith when his rapid ascension to becoming a starter with the team took place.

“After 12 years for myself, I’m able to admit and understand that I was allowing football to take the place of God,” he writes. “I’m more free and happy 1 year after the injury took place due to the work he has done in my heart and in my relationships.”

Jarrett has visited the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park sporadically throughout the season, attending practice and checking in with his teammates.

“I grind every day to live, not to play football. Prayerfuly, The Lord is willing to see me through. In the end, it’s his will.”