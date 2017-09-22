Ongoing investigation into missing money in Ocean Pines

Ocean Pines Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Office of the State’s Attorney are investigating missing money from the Ocean Pines Administration building. The Bayside Gazette reporting law enforcement agencies were looking into the event last Thursday. Ocean Pines director of marketing and public relations Denise Sawyer confirmed the investigation to WGMD, but would not provide more details.

There have been a string of resignations from the Ocean Pines Board over the past weeks and months. Director of Finance John Viola announced on Monday he was resigning, which will be effective tomorrow. Board member and former acting general manager Brett Hill resigned last Friday. President of the Board Tom Herrick resigned late July, telling the Daily Times it was due to two directors on the board “creating deceit and havoc.” Sawyer would not comment whether the recent departures are related to the ongoing investigation.