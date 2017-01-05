36.5 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Online holiday sales rise 11 percent to $91.7 billion

Online holiday sales rise 11 percent to $91.7 billion

By FOX News -
27

NEW YORK –  Online sales during the recently concluded holiday season rose to $91.7 billion, topping 2015’s tally by 11 percent.

That’s according to Adobe, which says over $1 billion in sales were generated on 57 of the 61 days between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Mobile sales — those made on smartphones and tablets — rose 23 percent to $28.43 billion.

Adobe says it measures 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. retailers.

Separately, ComScore says its data shows a 12 percent increase in desktop online holiday sales, to $63.1 billion. Cyber Monday — the Monday after Thanksgiving — ranked as the year’s heaviest spending day, with desktop buying exceeding $2 billion for the third straight year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB