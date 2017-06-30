OPCW probe: Sarin used in deadly April 5 attack in Syria

An investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog has confirmed that sarin nerve gas was used in a deadly April 4 attack on a Syrian town.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed the findings of the investigation in a statement Friday. The attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib province left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.

OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu has condemned the attack as an “atrocity” and says the “perpetrators of this horrific attack must be held accountable for their crimes.”

The investigation did not apportion blame. Its findings will be used by a joint United Nations-OPCW investigation team to assess who was responsible.