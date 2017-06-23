Opel Astra rolls over in hard crash at the Nurburgring

Earlier this month, a driver found out the hard way what happens when you overshoot a turn at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

While it’s a small price to pay to go out and turn a lap on the circuit, it’s a high price to pay if you get it wrong, and repairing this Opel Astra is going to cost a penny or two after the driver overshot Wippermann.

There’s very little run off area at the exit of Wippermann, and so the Astra soon found itself in the wall and then up on its roof as it rolled down the hill before coming to a rest.

The driver was reportedly taken to hospital for observation following the incident.