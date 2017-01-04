“Open For Business” Back For Sixth Year

The Sussex Economic Development Action Committee is looking for entrepreneurs with ideas to start or expand their businesses. SEDAC is offering free “Open For Business” workshops every third Thursday of each month until December. The workshops will offer free business consultation, information on getting your licensing, and networking opportunities. 2017 marks the sixth year that SEDAC has hosted these free development events. Workshops will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown.
DATES:
January 19
February 16
March 16
April 20
May 18
June 15
July 20
August 17
September 21
October 19
November 16
December 21