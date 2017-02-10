Open Letter: Departure of Kevin Durant served to remind OKC of resiliency

A little over six months ago, Kevin Durant broke many OKC Thunder fans’ hearts. This Saturday, he returns for the first time.

Dear Kevin Durant,

Remember me? Of course not. I’m just one of many Thunder fans who had a lot to say about your departure from the team last year. I even wrote about it in an open letter to you.

Now, I’m penning my second letter because Saturday marks your return to the Chesapeake Energy Area.

Admittedly, the idea of your sneakers walking across our sacred court makes me uneasy. But here’s the thing:

I’m less bitter than I was back in July. In fact, my narrative has changed dramatically.

Now, I thank you for leaving. Because in doing so, you cleared the way for others to rise from the ashes. And you taught us several important lessons.

The Thunder didn’t flop without you:

Many predicted a complete loss this year, and for good reason. But, when your old teammates met your new ones for the first time this season, they walked into your arena as the only undefeated team in the Western Conference. They’re currently number seven in the West. Sure, your team is number one. But, that record just doesn’t seem as impressive.

The real MVP arose:

If the stars align like they should, the Oklahoma City Thunder may soon have its second MVP. You can’t deny that your former teammate (or “hype man” – your words, not mine) Russell Westbrook is a phenomenal player. The thing is: he’s always been one. Now, he has the chance to truly emerge. Sprinkled throughout the metro are signs, shirts, and windows with phrases like: “In Russ we trust.” The crowd absolutely goes wild when he enters home games. His jerseys are worn by hundreds. And as a #0 fan from day one, it feels nice to watch him get that deserved attention.

He shocked us all when he did it, but Russell’s decision to stay in Oklahoma City after you left was a much needed spirit boost for this state. By leaving, you let him fill that gap. Your decision, and the way it ultimately painted your character, made Russell so much more important. We all need a hero, right?

‘Loud City’ inexplicably got louder:

I said it in July, and I’ll say it again: Oklahomans don’t give up when things get tough. I’m a proud Okie. I’ve witnessed more tornadoes than I count, and personally sorted the rubble of strangers’ homes as they tried to salvage photos of loved ones. I’ve watched as this state’s only professional sports team became a pillar of strength in the community. And when you left, I watched as the fan base only got louder. We grew closer. We kept the faith.

We saw your true colors:

When your pal Draymond Green kicked my imaginary husband (Steven Adams), I assumed you’d never take Draymond’s side. But, you wear the same jersey as him now, so I guess you kinda did. And from there, you brought out all the rage. In that first game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, you carried yourself as if you had some kind of grudge. Your body language seeped anger. You yelled expletives at Jerami Grant. You made snarky comments about Enes Kanter.

[embedded content]

And then, Kevin, oh Kevin, I really saw a new side of you the second time OKC and GSW met this season. Almost a month ago, Zaza Pachulia knocked Hero Number Zero to the ground, and then proceeded to stand over him.

While I’m convinced Steven Adams would have destroyed Pachulia, taken names, and done it again, he wasn’t there. You were. The Kevin we thought we knew wouldn’t have let anyone mess around like that. Not to his guy. His hype-man. You were cool with it though. Nearly a decade of history means nothing, I guess.

[embedded content]

Look. I know that basketball is a business. And I understand that you’re a businessman. You’re looking out for your interests and trying to win a championship.

You’ll probably get your ring this year:

Chances are good you’ll be popping champagne in your locker room in a few short months. You’ll party with Jay-Z and post pictures of your bling on Instagram.

You’ll have what you always wanted, and what Oklahoma City evidently couldn’t provide.

So, this weekend, when you return to the place you once called home, don’t act like a hotshot when the boos start. Because, they will. First, in Loud City, then trickling down to the floor. You’ll get some claps, some cheers. But, there will be an eruption like you’ve never heard when Russell Westbrook enters the court.

You’ll remember how good those cheers once felt and you’ll realize they are no longer for you. When that happens, remember — those fans shaped you. Those fans believed in you, supported you, vouched for you, played your MVP speech a thousand times, visited your restaurant, and named their children after you.

Do yourself a favor and for one moment, stop thinking about how good that ring is going to feel – and be gracious.

As for the team you elected to leave – our championship can wait. We rebuild often. We know after a big storm, you wait for the destruction to clear to see what’s left standing.

When the rubble was swept from your aftermath, it was easy to see we still have plenty of reasons to stand strong.

So, thanks for reminding this proud Oklahoma City Thunder fan of the principles this State, and Team are built upon. Thunder Up!

Editor’s Note: If, like Heather, you are a long time Oklahoma City Thunder loyal fan, please join us Saturday for TI’s live in game blog.

Simply open the Live Blog entitled ‘The Return’ and enter the comments section where members of the Thunderous Intentions team will be exchanging thoughts with the fan base pregame, during the game and possibly well after the game.

It’s bound to be an eventful night, so let’s convene and share in this moment where Loud City lets Mr. Durant know as Heather so eloquently put it – exactly how resilient Thunder Nation is.

