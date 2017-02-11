An open letter to the pundits who are calling for the OKC Thunder fans not to boo Kevin Durant on his inaugural visit back to Chesapeake Arena.

Dear Major Media,

Have you forgotten what it’s like to be a fan? Have you become so blinded by your hot takes and contrarian opinions that you don’t remember growing up and attaching yourself to one team and certain players? Is that why you’re asking us, OKC Thunder fans, to cheer for Kevin Durant?

No one who boos tonight looks at Kevin Durant as a bad person or a bad human being. With all the craziness and nonsense going on in the world, only a foolish man would think a guy who made a sport decision is a terrible human. What he did during his time in Oklahoma City will never be forgotten, and maybe when he comes back at the end of his career, we’ll cheer him.

But he’s not getting cheered tonight. How could you think otherwise?

We’re booing the man who made the basketball decision to join the teams biggest rival and essentially end the NBA season in July. We’re booing the man who dedicated 100 words to how much he loved the city that he spent eight years in. We’re booing the man who has no regrets and no remorse for his decision. In fact, his actions seemed premeditated as he’s openly talked about rooting against the Warriors in Game 7 of the Finals so he could justify joining them. We’re booing a guy who aligned himself with our biggest rivals. Who aligned himself with Draymond Green, enemy #1 in OKC. We’re booing a guy who was popping off and trash talking the first time these two teams met in Oakland.

This isn’t even a “you don’t understand the connection Durant and Oklahoma City had” thing. This is a “do you not understand how sports and being a fan work?” thing.

We don’t like the Warriors and they don’t like us. And we definitely don’t like the guy wearing #35 for the Warriors.

You’re in sports media. At some point you had to be a fan. Maybe that passion has waned over the years as you’ve had to be less bias to do your job, but you used to be a fan. Imagine seeing your favorite player on your favorite team leave in the same fashion as Durant. Put yourself in our shoes, as fans, not as journalists or broadcasters. You all said it was the soft move for him to go to Golden State. And you all complain about the league being too soft. We’re supposed to cheer softness?

This is our night. The wound is still fresh. This is our first time seeing this man since Game 6. And how could we forget Game 6? This is our chance to boo him for that game as well. OKC Thunder fans never blamed Durant prior to July 4th for the team losing in the Conference Finals. In fact, we never blamed Durant for anything.

We’re not only booing him because he left, we’re booing him because he made us look like idiots.

“Mr. Unreliable” had to be retracted by the paper because we were so outraged that they had the audacity to say something bad about our beloved KD. We blamed the coach, we blamed the guy who stayed, we blamed the front office. But we never blamed Durant for anything. To us, he was perfect. Everyone else, especially Russell Westbrook, were the ones with the problem. Not Durant.

Don’t tell us how we should feel. Don’t tell us that we should be grateful for the years he gave us. We are grateful. We’re also pissed off at how he left and who he left for. Kevin Durant made a basketball decision when he left. So, we’re going to boo him at this basketball game.

