OPEN THREAD: Chargers vs. Browns

Philip Rivers and the San Diego Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Here is the open thread.

It’s Week 15. The Chargers are officially out of the playoff race. The Browns are winless.

And as bad as the Browns have played, they have a chance to beat the Chargers because, well, the Chargers always find a way to lose games. That’s the truth.

I’ll keep it short: DON’T LOSE TO THE BROWNS.

With that said, everybody have a great Christmas and Happy Holidays. Be safe and don’t drink too much!

