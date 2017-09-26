“Operation Clear Track” to educate Delawareans on railroad safety

Its US Rail Safety Week, and today local, state, and railroad law enforcement officers are joining together to promote “Operation Clear Track.” For 3 hours today starting at 10 AM, officers will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing locations to hand out safety information to motorists and pedestrians and issue warnings and citations to any violators. The goal is to reduce railroad related injuries and fatalities through increased public awareness. Earlier in September a person was struck and killed by a train in Lincoln. Today personnel will be at local railroad crossings in Georgetown, Ellendale, and Camden-Wyoming.