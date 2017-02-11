Opinion: Jacksonville Jaguars Should Trade Blake Bortles To Cleveland For First Draft Pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars should trade quarterback Blake Bortles to the Cleveland Browns for the first overall draft pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a young quarterback in Blake Bortles. The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of a young quarterback. The Browns have the first overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft in April. Jacksonville should trade Bortles to Cleveland for the number one selection.

Due to injuries, the Browns were without a steady option at quarterback in 2016. Bortles only missed one offensive snap all year. He would be a durable upgrade for the Browns at quarterback. It has been a long time since Cleveland had a steady signal caller, year in and year out.

Jacksonville has not drafted at number one except in the 1995 expansion draft with the Carolina Panthers. In the 1995 draft, the Jaguars selected Tony Boselli at number two. Kevin Hardy was selected at number two in 1996. Jacksonville selected Luke Joeckel second in 2013.

When the Jaguars were really good, they had the 29th pick in 2000. Now is the time to make the move to get the top draft pick, enabling the Jaguars to get their number one guy.

Who The Jaguars Might Select With The First Pick

Miles Garrett is an edge rusher that would make an immediate impact. Maybe the Jaguars could trade Bortles and Dante Fowler to secure the pick. Garrett appears to be a better fit in what Jacksonville might want in an edge rusher.

Cam Robinson is worthy of the number one pick. Robinson is 6’6 at 310 lbs, a cornerstone left tackle in the making. Drafting Robinson would allow the Jaguars to let Kelvin Beachum go.

Jacksonville could draft another corner in the first round. Marlon Humphrey would add another physical presence across from Jalen Ramsey. The Jaguars would be stronger and could afford not to re-sign Prince Amukamara.

By trading Bortles, Jacksonville would have their choice in quarterback. Since the 1995 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have drafted seven quarterbacks. Three of those seven were drafted in the opening round. They are Bortles (2014), Blaine Gabbert (2011), and Byron Leftwich (2003).

Deshone Kizer would be the top choice at quarterback for the Jaguars. Deshaun Watson is a very close second because of his athleticism. Consequently, either of the two would serve Jacksonville well.

Expect the unexpected in this offseason. The key dates are March 7-9 since the 2017 season begins on March 9, 2017.

