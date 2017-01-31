Oprah’s got a new gig.

The legendary talk show host is joining “60 Minutes” as a special contributor. The star will make her first appearance on the CBS News show this fall.

“I’ve been a big admirer of ’60 Minutes’ since my days as a young reporter,” Winfrey said in a press release adding she is “so excited” to join the news program which “for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling.”

Winfrey added, “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

The show’s executive producer welcomed Winfrey to the program saying “There is only one Oprah Winfrey.”

“She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched,” “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager said in a press release. “She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ’60 Minutes.’ I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

