Oregon Basketball: Ducks end 2016 with beatdown of USC

The Oregon Ducks have ended 2016 with yet another huge win at home against a team with an undefeated record. Dana Altman’s team put a beat down on No. 22 ranked USC, 84-61 on Friday night. This win comes after Oregon upset UCLA earlier in the week on a last second go-ahead three by Dillion Brooks.

Last night, Brooks picked up where he left off when he scored seven quick points and Oregon raced out to a 13-4 lead. USC looked out of sync early but they were able to bounce back quickly to tie the game. USC had a four point lead for a short period of time during the first half.

Just when you thought the Trojans found their groove again their poor shooting came right back and Oregon took full advantage, outscoring them 24-14 to give them a 39-29 lead.

In the second half, Oregon never looked back as they were able to build a 31-point lead.

Brooks was hot as he went off for 28 points on 9-of-10 shooting and 4-of-4 from three point range. Brooks was two points short of his career high. Villanova transfer Dylan Ennis also had a tremendous game, as he scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

The Ducks look dangerous now as they improve to 13-2 and 2-0 in conference play. Head coach Dana Altman also got his 700th career win as a head coach, which makes the win even more important to end 2016. Oregon looks a lot like the team to beat in the Pac-12 at this moment as they pulled off two of the biggest wins to start conference play.

As for USC, the loss just shows the reality of college basketball. The Trojans came into Oregon undefeated and a favorite by many, but their poor shooting doomed them. Losses like this can happen to anyone, but it’s all about bouncing back.

