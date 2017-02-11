Oregon Ducks Earn Statement Win Over UCLA

The Oregon Ducks are finding ways to win at the right time and on Friday night, UCLA could not find the answer.

Kelly Graves and the Ducks got off to a hot start hitting over 60 percent from the floor. The team saw 16 points in the paint in the first half led by Ruthy Hebard with 10. Lexi Bando was finding her outside shot in the first half with two three-pointers as Oregon built a lead and never looked back. Oregon never trailed in the game and although UCLA got it close a few times, Oregon found ways to get the lead back.

The Ducks took advantage of 13 Bruins turnovers turning them into just 8 points, but Oregon won the battle of the boards and outrebounded UCLA by ten. It was a key to winning the game. Sabrina Ionescu was stellar with her fourth triple-double of the year dishing out 10 assists. Oregon was efficient against UCLA, at least this time around with 21 assists for the game.

Four Oregon Ducks scored in double figures led by Lexi Bando with 25 points. She was 8 for 15 from the field and 5 for 7 from beyond the arc in the 84-75 win. Oregon will look to continue the momentum on Sunday.

Oregon welcomes UCLA to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday at 11am Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

