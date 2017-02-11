Oregon Ducks Face Third Twenty Win Team In USC Trojans

The Oregon Ducks stumbled to the end vs UCLA on Thursday and face another tough road game at USC on Saturday.

UCLA and Oregon tied in their regular season series with the Ducks getting the better of the Bruins to open Pac-12 play. Since then the USC Trojans have put together quite a streak against their cross region rivals. USC and Oregon enter the game at 21-4, but Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks still have a chance at a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but likely have to play perfect basketball the rest of the way to get it.

Dillon Brooks has been a force since returning from foot surgery for Oregon. Tyler Dorsey has regained his form from last season and Dylan Ennis is an experienced floor general who can run this team into the Final Four. Overall the Ducks have five players averaging double figures, led by Brooks with 19 per game.

Last Time Out: Oregon took on UCLA and started out hot, shooting 65 percent from the floor. Lonzo Ball put UCLA on his back late and the Ducks had no answers finishing the game shooting cold missing desparation three-pointers in the final minutes as the Bruins won by three points.

USC started the season on a 14 game winning streak before meeting Oregon at the start of Pac-12 play. Of late the Trojans have won five straight including road wins at UCLA, Washington, and Washington State. Chimezie Metu leads the scoring for USC with 14 points per game. Metu also leads Defensively with close to 8 rebounds per game.

The Oregon Ducks cannot overlook USC on Saturday. A loss puts them in a tie for second. As it stands, the Ducks and Arizona could tie for first after the loss to UCLA and Oregon would get the tiebreaker.

Oregon and USC tipoff Saturday night at 7:30pm PT on Pac-12 Network.

