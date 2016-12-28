Oregon Ducks Need Someone To Step-Up vs UCLA Bruins

The Oregon Ducks will have to play their most consistent game of the season and may need some additional help on Wednesday to beat the UCLA Bruins.

Oregon has been the team with a pretty good home field advantage over the last few seasons. Thirty-three straight games at Matthew Knight Arena have been won by Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks. The streak may come to an end on Wednesday night.

The UCLA Bruins come in with some big wins from Non-Conference play including a road win against a top-ranked Kentucky team. The Bruins are not a fluke and have won 13 straight to begin the season. Freshman TJ Leaf leads the team with 17.5 points per game and on average the Bruins are hitting at 55 percent and average 95 points per game. Add to all this it will also be the highest ranked opponent that Oregon has ever played at Matthew Knight Arena.

Last Time Out: Inconsistencies on Offense one again appeared for the Ducks. It was another game where Oregon saw scoring droughts and were without Chris Boucher. It didn’t matter against Fresno State. It was the Ducks 9th straight win of the year. Jordan Bell led the way with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Oregon shot 56 percent in the first half, but let up in the second. Dana Altman watched his team win the game 75-63.

While the Oregon Ducks have had some lackluster games, they have found ways to win. Altman has watched as scoring droughts of 3-5 minutes were not taken advantage of in the Non-Conference slate. They will be on Wednesday.

Chris Boucher will likely return to the lineup following an ankle sprain that sidelined him last week. Oregon comes in at 11-2 on the year and 8-0 protecting the home floor. If Oregon finds foul trouble early it could be a long night for the home team. Bench play and getting shots inside the paint could be key to this Pac-12 battle.

The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins tip off Wednesday at 6pm Pacific Time from Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

