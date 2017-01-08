Oregon Ducks Sabrina Ionescu Sinks Cal With Buzzer Beater For Win

The Oregon Ducks took out Cal in dramatic fashion with Freshman Sabrina Ionescu dropping a three-pointer for the win.

Kelly Graves has watched his young team pick up some big wins during the Non-Conference slate, but entering Pac-12 play the team was reeling without two Starters. Both have since returned, but the reserves were unable to to muster a win in Conference play. Oregon entered the game Sunday vs Cal at 0-3 in Conference and were also looking for some answers to turn it around.

The California Golden Bears are among the top in the Pac-12 this season, but Lexi Bando did not care. She powered Oregon with 17 points and landed 5 of 8 shots from three-point range. Oregon scored 8 points in the final 12 seconds of the game. In the end it was missed free throws by Cal and an ice cold shot at the buzzer for Sabrina Ionescu and she hit it.

Sabrina Ionescu hits the game-winning three to beat Cal. Unbelievable. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/cWQKJw1Efk — GoDucks (@GoDucks) January 8, 2017

Ionescu was swarmed by teammates as Oregon picked up their first Pac-12 win of the year and knocked off a ranked team in Conference play. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 13 attepting 6 three pointers and hitting just one. It was a good road win, but the road trip continues for the Oregon Ducks next week.

Oregon heads to the Bay Area to take on USC and UCLA before returning home to Matthew Knight Arena to face Colorado on January 20th.

