Oregon Ducks Start Hot, Finish Cold, Lose At UCLA

The effort and experience were there for Oregon to take control of the game, but Lonzo Ball had other ideas for the UCLA Bruins.

It was a valiant attempt by Ball to take control of the game hitting a key basket and three-pointer that sparked a comeback for the UCLA Bruins to take a win from the Oregon Ducks on Thursday night. In one of the best games of the year, the Ducks started hot, shooting 55 percent from the floor pushing at times in the first half what appeared to be a 15 point lead consistently. Dana Altman’s team led by 11 at halftime.

Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey each had 19 points and Brooks was 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. The second half is where the Bruins mounted a run. Oregon finished the game cold shooting 2 for 13 in a three-point loss 82-79.

It was the Ducks 4th loss of the year. The road is never an easy place to play. Oregon is still looking for a signature win. Altman’s teams have never fared well on the road, especially against an AP Top Ten Team. Oregon faces another road challenge on Saturday against USC, a team that has 20+ wins on the season.

Oregon and USC meet on Saturday at 7:30pm Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

