Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star Tight End Josh Falo Sets Decision Date

Oregon Football has to fill an area of need at Tight End and one of the best recruits in the Country, Josh Falo, has announced a decision date.

Josh Falo is listed as the 2nd best at his position and announced on Twitter that he will make his final decision on College on January 30th. According to the Oregonian, he will be visiting Eugene on January 28th. Let’s hope Willie Taggart and Company make a good and lasting impression.

Tight End is a big hole in the lineup entering 2017 with the loss of both Pharoah Brown and Johnny Mundt. The 2017 Roster page for Oregon Football was updated on Monday and listed Matthew Mariota at Tight End. Since Taggart was hired two recruits in Tre McKitty and Moses Robinson-Carr have decommited from the Oregon Ducks. Both could have seen early playing time at the position but decided to head elsewhere.

Josh Falo holds offers from a handful of Pac-12 schools including Colorado, USC , Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon. Falo is a 4-Star Tight End from Sacramento, California who has also played as a Defensive End. With the Ducks he would likely be on Offense. He is slated to visit USC next week on January 14th.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1st.

