Oregon trooper in 2nd surgery after shooting; still critical

An Oregon State Police trooper wounded in a Christmas night gunbattle in suburban Portland is in surgery and remains in critical condition.

Capt. Bill Fugate told a news conference Tuesday that 32-year-old Trooper Nic Cederberg was undergoing the second of what is expected to be many surgeries following the shootout Sunday. Fugate declined to say how many times Cederberg was shot or to more precisely describe his injuries, citing his family’s wishes. He did say the trooper gave his wife a high-five following his first surgery Monday.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting in King City, where they found a woman’s body. A 30-year-old suspect, James Tylka, was seen driving away, and officers pursued him.

The chase ended with a shootout about 20 miles south of Portland. Tylka was killed.