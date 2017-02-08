Oregon woman dies after homemade zip line uproots tree and falls on her

Authorities in Oregon said Tuesday that a woman died over the weekend while sliding on a homemade zip line over a river.

The Oregonian reported that Tami McVay and her boyfriend Joshua Jackson were riding the zip line in a rural part of Tillamook County when the tree holding up the zip line uprooted and fell on the pair.

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said McVay, 34, suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene. Deputies said first responders used ATVs and hiked two miles before reaching couple.

Lt. Gordon McCraw said the zip line stretched across the Nehalem River. The seat was a piece of wood and was connected by another piece of rope, Sheriff Andy Long said in an email to the newspaper.

McVay, a mother of three, was described as an outdoor lover in her obituary. She also had a culinary arts degree.

Jackson, 38, was arrested after police found he had a warrant in connection to a 2012 conviction for fourth-degree assault and recklessly endangering another person in Clatsop County, The Oregonian reported.

The sheriff’s office said the case was under investigation.

