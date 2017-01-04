Original San Francisco Giants Member Daryl Spencer Has Died

Daryl Spencer, who hit the first home run in San Francisco Giants history, died Monday, according to a report in the Wichita Eagle. He was 88.

When the San Francisco Giants moved to the West Coast from New York, their shortstop came with them. Spencer, who began his professional career with the New York Giants in 1952, hit the first ever home run in San Francisco history. Of his 105 career home runs, none were bigger than that one.

We are sad to share that Daryl Spencer, who hit the 1st home run in #SFGiants history, passed away Mon. May he rest in peace. #ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/B8X4Af74Pz — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 4, 2017

Spencer’s famous home run came in the fourth inning off Hall of Famer Don Drysdale at Seals Stadium on April 15, 1958.

Spencer played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues, not counting two seasons in 1954 and 1955 where he left baseball for the military.

According to Bob Lutz of the Wichita Eagle, Spencer was proud of what he achieved in his baseball career. He interviewed Spencer’s family about his time with the Giants.

“Dad was a Giant at heart,” said daughter Kari Sue Vosburgh. “When he was traded to the Dodgers, he told us that he sat outside that locker room for 15 minutes before he could go inside.”

According to the Eagle, visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday and Downing & Lahey East.

Spencer is survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughters Kari Sue Vosburgh of Wichita Karen (Brent Baker) Spencer of Newcastle, Okla.; and two granddaughters.

