Orioles add Santander to Fall League crew

NEW YORK — The Orioles want Rule 5 Draft pick Anthony Santander to extend his season, as the outfielder will play in the Arizona Fall League, manager Buck Showalter confirmed on Thursday.
“I talked to Santander today about the shoulder, elbow, how everything is going around,” Showalter said of Santander, who had been on the 60-day disabled list after right shoulder surgery this spring. “Try to get my arms around that with [outfield coach Wayne Kirby] and the interpreter. ‘Kirb’ lives in Nevada, he’s going to go out there for the Fall League.
“We got a really good group going out there, excited about it. I’m going out. I want to see these guys. We’ve got a good group.”
Santander (the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect) joins infielder Ryan Mountcastle (No. 3) and left-handers Tanner Scott (No. 6) and Keegan Akin (No. 8) as some of the bigger names from Baltimore’s system. They’ll be joined by by left-hander Andrew Faulkner and infielder Steve Wilkerson. The group will play with the Salt River Rafters in the six-team league.
The AFL is often seen as a pipeline to the big leagues, showcasing some of the game’s top prospects.
Santander, 22, made his Major League debut on Aug. 18 and was 2-for-12 in six games.
