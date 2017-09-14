Orioles add Santander to Fall League crew

“We got a really good group going out there, excited about it. I’m going out. I want to see these guys. We’ve got a good group.”

Santander (the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect) joins infielder Ryan Mountcastle (No. 3) and left-handers Tanner Scott (No. 6) and Keegan Akin (No. 8) as some of the bigger names from Baltimore’s system. They’ll be joined by by left-hander Andrew Faulkner and infielder Steve Wilkerson. The group will play with the Salt River Rafters in the six-team league.

The AFL is often seen as a pipeline to the big leagues, showcasing some of the game’s top prospects.

Santander, 22, made his Major League debut on Aug. 18 and was 2-for-12 in six games.