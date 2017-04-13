Orioles call up righty Crichton, DFA Drake

“I think it’s going to be a really good, in the long term, really good for Oliver, too — there’s a human aspect of that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “[Crichton] deserves an opportunity to pitch on a consistent basis. [Drake will] end up in the Major Leagues, too, shortly, and keep going down the path with his career.”

Drake made three appearances with the Orioles this season, pitching to an 8.10 ERA over 3 1/3 innings.

The Orioles selected Crichton, 25, out of Texas Christian in the 23rd round of the 2013 Draft. MLBPipeline.com ranks him as Baltimore’s No. 30 prospect.

In two appearances with Norfolk this season, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Houston native was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA over 4 2/3 innings of work.

“He’s shown the ability to be efficient with his pitches,” Showalter said of Crichton. “That can all change at the Major League level, we know that.

“I like the fact that he showed for us, in spring, control and command. Control is throwing it over the plate; command is throwing it to the right quadrants of the plate, which is probably one of the most important things up here — to be able to command your fastball.”

Showalter hinted another move could be coming with regards to Drake.

“Had some things going on today that’s still in the works, but for tonight’s game, that’ll be the change that Stefan will be active in Oliver’s place,” Showalter said. “There’s some other parts to that, that hopefully will come together in the next couple of days.

“We’ll see where the end of the transaction ends up, but I talked to Oliver today. I actually think in the long run this is going to be a good move for his career, and I feel good about that.”

Tillman working

Right-hander Chris Tillman continues to rehab his right shoulder injury at the team’s Spring Training complex in Sarasota, Fla.

“TIllman’s taking his workday Friday, everything’s going well there. He’ll take it there and then travel,” Showalter said.

The next step for Tillman will be a three-inning outing with Double-A Bowie on Monday.

With Tillman still sidelined, right-hander Alec Asher will be promoted from Norfolk and get the ball on Saturday against the Blue Jays. Asher is 2-7 with a 5.88 ERA in 12 career starts with Philadelphia from 2015-16.

“Look at where we were, and we know that has potential to be a moving piece until Chris gets back,” Showalter said of going with Asher. “Kind of play a little matchup there until we know for sure when we’re going to get Chris back.

“As we said before, we’re going to take advantage of the versatility and the guys we have on the roster that have options that we can go back and forth and hopefully put our best foot forward.”

Saturday marks the first time this season that the Orioles have needed a fifth starter.

Bourn progressing

Michael Bourn, who is in the Orioles’ organization on a Minor League deal, is progressing with respect to a broken finger suffered during Spring Training.

“He’s in hitting progression, trying to restore the range of motion and the strength in that finger before he gets full throttle,” Showalter said. “He’s not really quite there yet to get on the field in games.”