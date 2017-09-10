Orioles fall short in finale, drop sweep to Tribe

The benefit of the long winning streak for the Indians (87-56) has been overtaking the Astros (86-57) for the best record in the American League.

Jordan Bastian has covered the Indians for MLB.com since 2011, and previously covered the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian, follow him on Twitter @MLBastian and Facebook.

William Kosileski is a reporter for MLB.com based in Cleveland. He covered the Orioles on Sunday.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.