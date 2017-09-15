Orioles give prospect Hays a start in center

NEW YORK — Orioles September callup Austin Hays got his first start in center field on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, giving the organization a closer look at the young outfielder, who had one of the best seasons a team could ask for in the Minor Leagues.

“I don’t know what the right word is. I think it’s a good opportunity for him. I hope he takes advantage,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Hays spelling Adam Jones in center. “He will be facing one of the best pitchers in baseball [in Luis Severino]. Somebody might say, ‘Maybe you should wait.’ Well, it’s the big leagues. That’s who you face.”