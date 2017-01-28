Orioles hype high expectations at FanFest

“That’s the attitude and mentality of everybody in the clubhouse. We aren’t out there to just kind of slide in there at the last minute,” Davis said of a 2017 team that returns largely the same group of players. “Obviously, if we have to play a Wild Card game, we will do it, but we want to win the division. And we expect to be in the postseason every year. That’s just kind of the way we look at things. That’s where the bar is now.”

Sure, there is still work to be done. But the O’s have upgraded their outfield with the trade for Seth Smith, filled the void left with Matt Wieters‘ departure in signing catcher Welington Castillo and ensured Trumbo will continue hitting homers in Camden Yards for the foreseeable future.

There is a window, with key players like Manny Machado, Zach Britton and Chris Tillman all headed for free agency soon, and that window is now.

“I think there’s been an urgency the past few years,” shortstop J.J. Hardy said of returning a World Series to Baltimore. “We’ve got a team that can go out there and compete and win, and we want to keep that around, for sure.”

Surprise! At the social media stage, @CrushD19 FaceTimed some fans on their way to #OsFanFest. pic.twitter.com/U8uhrQY8Mu — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 28, 2017

A Baltimore team that relied on the home run and a stout bullpen returns one that will likely do the same, with setup man Darren O’Day — injured most of 2016 — healthy and eager to rejoin the relief corps. Starting pitching, a concern over the past few seasons, will again be a critical factor in the Orioles’ success.

“Especially having those two young guys Kevin Gausman and Dylan [Bundy], they have a lot of talent, and if they are capable of doing what they did last year, we are going to be in a good place,” Ubaldo Jimenez said of his rotation mates. “[Chris] Tillman, he’s been the ace for the last four or five years. And, for me, I just need to be able to be consistent and be there for the team. If we do that together, we are going to be in a good place.”

The O’s, having traded Yovani Gallardo for outfielder Smith, have five primary starters, though there’s every expectation that Duquette will add a few more pitching options before Spring Training.

Thank you to the 15,000+ fans who joined us today for #OsFanFest! The fun isn’t over, be sure to share your photos using #OsFanFest. pic.twitter.com/HLNTL2kfPv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 28, 2017

“We’re still looking to fill out our ballclub, and there’s some other opportunities that we’re going to explore, but we hope to sign some players between now and the start of the spring,” Duquette said. “We’re looking for some depth to our lineup and some depth for our pitching staff.”

In that vein, the O’s have reached out to right-hander Vance Worley, who they non-tendered earlier in the offseason. Worley could be a spot starter and long-relief guy, similar to the role of Logan Verrett. Mike Wright and Tyler Wilson: adding to that starting depth.

“I think we are going to have a competitive team,” center fielder Adam Jones said. “But I don’t want to just have a competitive team, I want a team that’s out there competing for the championship.”