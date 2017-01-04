Orioles leaning on Gausman to boost rotation

After opening the 2016 season on the disabled list, Gausman went 1-6 with a 4.15 ERA in the first half.

But in six August starts, Gausman went 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA, pitching 36 2/3 innings and allowing just 11 runs (10 earned) with 41 strikeouts. He went six or more innings in five of those six starts, a trend he continued in the season’s final month.

Gausman posted a 2.83 ERA over his final 12 starts, pitching 76 1/3 innings and allowing 26 runs (24 earned). The righty consistently pitched deep into games — often ones with postseason implications — which could be huge in his development.

Along with Chris Tillman, Gausman joins Ubaldo Jimenez, Yovani Gallardo and Wade Miley, who will be pitching in contract years, in the rotation. Then there’s the interesting case of 24-year-old Dylan Bundy, who is also vying for the rotation, which should create some competition.

Baltimore’s rotation finished 13th in the American League last year with a 4.72 starters ERA. O’s starters pitched 886 innings, fourth fewest in the AL.

Gausman, who made $532,000 last year, is first-year arbitration-eligible. He could end up being a bargain should he take another step forward and help the Orioles line up better with division rivals.

Gausman pitched a career-high 179 2/3 innings last year, jumping up from 112 1/3 in 2015 and 113 1/3 in ’14. Given his progression, he could be a potential 200-innings guy for the O’s in 2017.