Orioles powered way to postseason in 2016

Before the calendar flips and all attention shifts to 2017, let’s take one last look back. Here are the top five storylines from last season.

2016 Year in Review

1. Zach Britton‘s All-Star season … and postseason disappearance.

There was no denying that Britton had a special season. The O’s closer went a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities and was part of the All-Star Game in San Diego. Britton, who received the AL’s Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award, was also nowhere to be found in the Orioles’ biggest game of the season.

O’s manager Buck Showalter warmed up the lefty several times but never used him in the 11-inning loss to the Blue Jays. The move was talked about more than the Orioles’ season ending as Britton was perfectly healthy.

“It was just frustrating having to sit there watching that,” Britton said, “and not being able to pitch. It’s frustrating watching the guys battle ahead of you. You want to go in there, and do the same. But it’s not my call.”

Said Showalter after the loss: “There’s so many different things that go on. You can use Zach Britton in the seventh and eighth inning and not have anybody to pitch the last inning. So there’s a lot of risk taken every inning, every pitch. You take that on when you get in this format.”

Britton perfect in 2016 saves

Britton goes 47-for-47 in save opportunities

Orioles closer Zach Britton was dominant during the 2016 season, converting all 47 of his save chances and posting an 0.54 ERA in 69 games

2. That insane power.

Mark Trumbo‘s 47 homers lead the Majors. Trumbo and Chris Davis — who led the Majors in homers in 2015 — combined for 85 homers on the year as the O’s trotted out a deep lineup that had six guys with at least 20 home runs.

Trumbo named AL Silver Slugger

Trumbo named AL Silver Slugger Award winner

Mark Trumbo is named a 2016 AL Silver Slugger Award winner in the outfield

3. It’s Manny’s world

Manny Machado had a career year offensively as he continued to establish himself as one of baseball’s best all-around players. The 24-year-old, who put on a nightly defensive clinic at third base, batted .294 with 37 homers and 96 RBIs. He was named the Most Valuable Oriole in September.

“It’s always an honor,” Machado said at the time. “It’s something that’s humbling. I see it more as a team thing. The team gave me the opportunity to put up the numbers that I had, and have the great season that we all had.”

Machado’s three-hit night

BAL@TB: Machado plates five runs off Rays pitching

Manny Machado goes 3-for-6 with a grand slam and five RBIs in the Orioles winning effort against the Rays

4. Waiting on the starters’ surge

The rotation was in a constant state of flux in 2016, as the team’s bullpen and offense helped keep it competitive most nights. While rookie Dylan Bundy was a nice story, he moved from the ‘pen to the rotation out of need and was cautiously moved along, tiring some at the end.

Yovani Gallardo had a disappointing first year with his new club, and midseason acquisition Wade Miley was slow to adapt to Baltimore as well. Ubaldo Jimenez struggled and was removed from the rotation, only to rebound and become one of the Orioles’ best starters down the stretch. Overall, though, starting pitching was again an area of weakness for Baltimore and a major storyline.

Jimenez tosses two-hitter

BAL@TB: Jimenez strikes out six batters in two-hitter

After allowing a three-run home run in the first inning, Ubaldo Jimenez tosses eight no-hit innings to earn a complete-game win

5. Red-hot start

Baltimore came firing out of the gate, winning seven games in a row to open the season. The O’s rode that first week to an early first-place standing.

On June 1, they were two games back of the Red Sox at 29-22; to open July they were four games up on the Sox at 47-32. When the first half closed, the O’s were on top of the AL East and 15 games above .500 (51-36) on the way to an 89-73 finish and a tie with the Blue Jays in the standings, four games behind the 93-69 Red Sox.