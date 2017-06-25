Orioles rally past Rays with 3 in 9th

Caleb Joseph singled to start the Orioles’ ninth and he moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Pinch hitter Seth Smith was intentionally walked before Joey Rickard hit a ground-rule double to score Joseph. Manny Machado was then intentionally walked to load the bases before Colome hit Jonathan Schoop on the hand with a pitch to bring home the Orioles’ seventh run. Adam Jones followed with a sacrifice fly to complete the scoring.

Paul Janish singled home two in the second against Rays starter Jake Odorizzi to put the Orioles up 2-0. Taylor Featherston answered for the Rays with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to 2-1.

Joseph homered to the left-field cutout in the fourth to give the Orioles a two-run lead, but the Rays answered with Featherston’s sacrifice fly to cut the Orioles’ lead to 3-2.

Evan Longoria put the Rays on top with a three-run homer off Orioles starter Chris Tillman in the fifth, giving the Rays a 5-3 lead. But Trey Mancini homered off Odorizzi in the sixth and Schoop did likewise against Chase Whitley in the eighth to tie the score at 5.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Longoria goes deep: Longoria entered Sunday’s game having had success against Tillman, as evidenced by the .302 average, eight home runs and 11 RBIs in 63 at-bats. But the Orioles starter had his number in the early going Sunday, first getting Longoria to hit into a double play, then striking him out. But the third time was the charm. After Tillman fell behind 2-0, Longoria deposited a changeup into the left-field stands for a three-run homer that gave the Rays their first lead at 5-3.

Schoop delivers: Whitley took over for the Rays in the eighth, hoping to protect a 5-4 lead and bridge the gap to Colome. Schoop led off the inning and the count reached 2-2 when the Rays right-hander went after Schoop with an 83.2 mph changeup. Schoop swung and connected for his 15th home run of the season to tie the score at 5.