Orioles sign three of top four Draft picks

ST. PETERSBURG — The Orioles on Friday signed two of their top pitchers selected in the 2017 Draft, inking second-round supplemental pick Zac Lowther and third-rounder Mike Baumann. The club also signed second-round high school shortstop Adam Hall for $1.3 million, which is over slot for the No. 60 overall pick (valued at $1,068,700).
Lowther, a left-handed pitcher from Xavier and All-Big East first-team selection, signed for $779,500 (the value of pick No. 74). He’s able to get an impressive amount of swings and misses with his stuff and led the prestigious Cape Cod League in strikeouts during the 2016 summer season.
Lowther set Xavier’s single-season record for strikeouts in 2017 (123 in 83 1/3 innings). He finished the 2017 season 5-5 with a 2.92 ERA and is the highest Draft pick in Xavier’s history.
Orioles draft RHP Baumann No. 98
Draft 2017: Orioles draft RHP Mike Baumann No. 98
The Baltimore Orioles select right-handed pitcher Mike Baumann with the 98th pick of the 2017 Draft
Baumann, the No. 98 selection overall, is a right-handed pitcher from Jacksonville University. The 21-year-old was selected in the 34th round of the 2014 Draft by the Twins, but he chose to attend college instead. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Baumann has touched 95 mph consistently during his starts. He signed for $500,000, slightly below the slot value of $547,000.
Orioles draft SS Hall No. 60
Draft 2017: Orioles draft SS Adam Hall No. 60
The Baltimore Orioles select shortstop Adam Hall with the 60th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft
Hall is an 18-year-old who was drafted out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in Ontario, Canada. He has speed and is solid up the middle, with a good feel for hitting.
Hall has played for the Canadian Junior National Team and was named the Canadian Futures Award winner earlier this year by Baseball Canada.
Brittany Ghiroli has covered the Orioles for MLB.com since 2010. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @britt_ghiroli, and listen to her podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.