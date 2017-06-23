Orioles sign three of top four Draft picks

• Orioles Draft Tracker

Lowther set Xavier’s single-season record for strikeouts in 2017 (123 in 83 1/3 innings). He finished the 2017 season 5-5 with a 2.92 ERA and is the highest Draft pick in Xavier’s history.

Baumann, the No. 98 selection overall, is a right-handed pitcher from Jacksonville University. The 21-year-old was selected in the 34th round of the 2014 Draft by the Twins, but he chose to attend college instead. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Baumann has touched 95 mph consistently during his starts. He signed for $500,000, slightly below the slot value of $547,000.

Hall is an 18-year-old who was drafted out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in Ontario, Canada. He has speed and is solid up the middle, with a good feel for hitting.

Hall has played for the Canadian Junior National Team and was named the Canadian Futures Award winner earlier this year by Baseball Canada.