Bundy, coming off a season-low 4 1/3 innings, has pitched 92 innings so far this season after totaling 109 2/3 in 2016. He has been the O’s best starter in his first full season in the rotation, going 7-6 with a 3.72 ERA in 15 games.

Brittany Ghiroli has covered the Orioles for MLB.com since 2010. Read her blog, Britt’s Bird Watch, follow her on Facebook and Twitter @britt_ghiroli, and listen to her podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.