Gregorius, who had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, gave the Yanks a lead they’d never relinquish with a two-run homer off Orioles reliever Miguel Castro in the fifth. Gregorius sent an 0-1 pitch over the fence to mark No. 22 on the year. He added his fourth RBI on another sacrifice fly, this one part of a three-run seventh that gave the Yankees some cushion.

Severino continued to solidify his ace status, holding Baltimore to just two runs on three hits. The Yankees righty, who entered the day with an AL-best 2.07 second-half ERA, struck out seven en route to his 13th win. The only blemish on Severino’s night was Welington Castillo‘s homer. The O’s catcher took him deep for a two-run blast in the top of the second inning.

The Yankees also got a homer from Greg Bird, who returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing some time with a low back injury.

Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa lasted 4 1/3 innings in his second start as an Oriole. Ynoa surrendered three runs, two earned.