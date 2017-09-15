NEW YORK — As far as the Yankees are concerned, the American League East race is far from over. New York, which manager Joe Girardi has repeatedly said is not content with the top AL Wild Card spot, used a four-RBI night from Didi Gregorius and another dominant eight-inning start from Luis Severino to win for the sixth time in seven games with Friday’s 8-2 victory over the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
The win moves the Yankees to 2 1/2 games behind first-place Boston, pending the outcome of the Red Sox’s game against the Rays. For the O’s, it marked their eighth loss in nine games, dropping them to six behind the Twins for the second AL Wild Card spot, pending Minnesota’s game against Toronto.
Gregorius, who had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, gave the Yanks a lead they’d never relinquish with a two-run homer off Orioles reliever Miguel Castro in the fifth. Gregorius sent an 0-1 pitch over the fence to mark No. 22 on the year. He added his fourth RBI on another sacrifice fly, this one part of a three-run seventh that gave the Yankees some cushion.
Severino continued to solidify his ace status, holding Baltimore to just two runs on three hits. The Yankees righty, who entered the day with an AL-best 2.07 second-half ERA, struck out seven en route to his 13th win. The only blemish on Severino’s night was Welington Castillo‘s homer. The O’s catcher took him deep for a two-run blast in the top of the second inning.
The Yankees also got a homer from Greg Bird, who returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing some time with a low back injury.
Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa lasted 4 1/3 innings in his second start as an Oriole. Ynoa surrendered three runs, two earned.
Brittany Ghiroli has covered the Orioles for MLB.com since 2010. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @britt_ghiroli, and listen to her podcast.
Roger Rubin is a contributor to MLB.com based in New York.
