Spring Training 2017 preview

We’ll revisit this a few times before the O’s head north, but here’s the first stab at the Opening Day roster. Consider the list below an educated guess, with some fringe guys noted below.

Catcher (2): Welington Castillo, Caleb Joseph

Francisco Pena being designated for assignment on Friday makes the backup spot Joseph’s with no real competition as the O’s are intent on top prospect Chance Sisco getting some seasoning at Triple-A.

First base: Chris Davis

A no-brainer.

Second base: Jonathan Schoop

Schoop will presumably be backed up by Ryan Flaherty again.

Third base: Manny Machado

Unless the Orioles find a better third baseman, of course. (Kidding.)

Top 10 Right Now: Machado

Top 10 Right Now: Machado ranks third at third base

MLB Network names Manny Machado of the Orioles third among third basemen in the league right now

Shortstop: J.J. Hardy

Hardy will once again captain the infield.

Utility man: Ryan Flaherty

Flaherty is versatile and defensively sound, though the recent signing of Robert Andino, who will be a non-roster invitee, could make things interesting.

Designated hitter (2): Mark Trumbo, Trey Mancini

Trumbo should get a lot of DH at-bats. Mancini isn’t a lock to make the team — he’s one of those fringe guys — but he has shown the ability to crush left-handed pitching, which is a weakness for the O’s.

Trumbo happy to return to O’s

Trumbo happy to re-sign with O’s on three-year deal

Mark Trumbo discusses returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, saying there was nowhere else he wanted to play

Outfield (4): Adam Jones, Seth Smith, Hyun Soo Kim, Joey Rickard

It will be interesting to see how former Rule 5 Draft pick Rickard plays into this equation. He could compete for a bench role with Mancini and the Orioles two new Rule 5 Draft picks — Aneury Tavarez and Anthony Santander — for one of the last spots.

Starting rotation (5): Kevin Gausman, Chris Tillman, Wade Miley, Dylan Bundy, Ubaldo Jimenez

Trading away Yovani Gallardo made the starting rotation pretty much set, barring injury. Still, the O’s will need better performances to be competitive.

Tillman focused on 2017 season

Ghiroli on Tillman’s mindset entering 2017 season

MLB.com Orioles reporter Brittany Ghiroli discusses pitcher Chris Tillman’s mindset and veteran presence entering the 2017 season

Bullpen (7): Zach Britton, Darren O’Day, Brad Brach, Mychal Givens, Donnie Hart, Logan Verrett, Logan Ondrusek

The first four are locks. Hart should also have a spot — he did well last year and gives the club another lefty option. That leaves two spots to fill. Verrett looks, early on anyhow, to be the long guy to replace Vance Worley. If so, early favorites for that last spot include Mike Wright, Tyler Wilson and Ondrusek.