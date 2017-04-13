Orlando Bloom addresses Katy Perry split, nude paddleboard pics

Orlando Bloom says he and ex-girlfriend Katy Perry are setting an example by showing that breakups “don’t have to be about hate.”

The British actor’s conciliatory tone in an interview with Elle U.K. matches Perry’s take on the relationship. The singer tweeted last month that “no one’s a victim or a villain” and “u can still b friends & love ur former partners!”

“We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us,” he told the magazine.

Bloom also keeps it civil with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The two are parents to son Flynn, 6.

“With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies. Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship,” the actor shared. “We co-parent really well.”

The actor also addressed the infamous paparazzi photos taken last year of him paddle boarding in the nude with a clothed Perry. He says he and Perry had been completely alone and he “had a moment of feeling free.” He says he wouldn’t have put himself in that position if he had known photographers were around.

“What can I tell you?” Bloom said. “Note to self: You’re never free. Ha!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.