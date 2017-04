Orlando Bloom recently opened up about remaining friendly with not one, but two of his exes.

The British actor told Elle he and ex-girlfriend Katy Perry are trying to show that breakups “don’t have to be about hate.” He also keeps things civil with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The two are parents to son Flynn, 6.

Bloom is not the only one who stays close to his exes. Here’s a list of several Hollywood stars who are friendly with their former loves.