ORLANDO COP KILLED: Murder suspect guns down female officer, second cop killed in related accident

Orlando was gripped in a frantic and deadly manhunt on Monday after police said a wanted murder suspect with a long rap sheet shot and killed a police officer outisde a Walmart before escaping the scene, armed and dangerous.

The suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd, was accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month, Fox 35 reported. He had been arrested 20 times in Orange County since 1994, according to court records.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across. pic.twitter.com/XUp1Z2RcFY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Amid the manhunt, a motorcycle crash killed an Orange County deputy sheriff searching for the suspect, the sheriff announced.

“We’re going to bring this dirtbag to justice,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina told reporters. “There’s going to be someone who knows where he is.”

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Police said the officer killed was Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the force and mother of two, married for one year. Officials did not identify the deputy who died. At least 64 officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2016, a jump of more than 50 percent from the previous year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Updated list of @OCPSnews schools that have been placed on lockdown as manhunt underway for suspect who shot, killed @OrlandoPolice officer. pic.twitter.com/ewRqv68vH5 — Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) January 9, 2017

Loyd was wearing a security uniform at the time of Monday’s shooting, a witness told WFTV.

“(The shooter) was an average looking dude, he walked by me, had a security vest and everything,” witness James Herman told the station. “I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down.”

Police released video of the officer’s flag-draped coffin leaving Orlando Regional Medical Center. The shooting unfolded three days after the massacre at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, which left five people dead.

Tragic irony: The deaths of OPD Sgt Clayton & OCSO Deputy occurred on #lawenforcement appreciation day We are still committed to your safety pic.twitter.com/IZ1ullEJo8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Loyd had been on the run since Dec. 13 when police accused him of shooting and killing 24-year-old Sade Dixon, a pregnant mother of two, and critically wounding her brother, Ronald Steward, outside her home. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated his age as 41, but the Orlando Sentenel reported it as 43.

Herman said a shopper had tipped off the officer — who was putting bags in the trunk of her vehicle — that Loyd was in the Walmart waiting to check out. As the officer walked towards the store, the suspect barged out and fired at least 12 shots, according to Herman. Three shots hit the officer, WFTV reported.

After deputies launched the manhunt, the suspect pulled into a nearby apartment complex and fired shots, hitting one deputy’s unmarked SUV twice before carjacking another vehicle and escaping, Fox 35 added. Nobody was reported hurt at the apartment complex.

The search also led police to the Pine Hills area a few miles west of Orlando.

City Commissioner Regina Hill identified the officer as her Orlando Police Dept. liaison. The officer’s heart briefly stopped while paramedics were racing her to Orlando Regional Medical Center, rescuers said.

Officials locked down more than a dozen schools in the area. Evidence markers were spotted in the Walmart parking lot.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared a day of mourning. Students and staff in the locked-down schools were safe, Fox 35 added.

