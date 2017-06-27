Orlando Magic announce Summer League roster, schedule

ORLANDO MAGIC PRESS RELEASE
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have released their roster for the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League, which will take place July 1-6, 2017 on the Orlando Magic’s practice court. The roster is subject to change.
The 20-game, six-day event will feature a team from the Orlando Magic, along with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Due to space limitations, the event is not open to the public and will be open only to the media and professional team/league personnel. Fans can access box scores, game recaps and cumulative statistics by visiting www.orlandomagic.com. All summer league games will be aired live on NBA TV.
2017 ORLANDO MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
(as of June 27, 2017 – SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
|NO.
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|BIRTHDATE
|LAST TEAM
|1
|Jonathan Isaac
|F
|6-10
|210
|10/3/1997
|Florida State
|4
|Tyler Harvey
|G
|6-4
|185
|7/17/1993
|Torino (Italy)
|5
|Josh Gray
|G
|6-1
|175
|9/9/1993
|Northern Arizona Suns
|6
|Kalin Lucas
|G
|6-1
|195
|5/24/1989
|Erie BayHawks
|7
|Derrick Walton Jr.
|G
|6-1
|190
|4/3/1995
|Michigan
|12
|Jalen Jones
|F
|6-7
|220
|5/27/1993
|Maine Red Claws
|13
|Marcus Georges-Hunt
|G
|6-6
|220
|3/28/1994
|Orlando Magic
|15
|Shevon Thompson
|C
|7-0
|225
|6/10/1993
|Erie BayHawaks
|20
|Levi Randolph
|F
|6-5
|208
|10/3/1992
|Scandone Avellino (Italy)
|21
|Oriol Pauli
|F
|6-7
|185
|5/20/1994
|Gran Canaria (Spain)
|24
|Kellen Dunham
|G
|6-4
|205
|6/18/1993
|Iowa Energy
|25
|Wesley Iwundu
|F
|6-7
|195
|12/20/1994
|Kansas State
|29
|Patricio Garino
|G-F
|6-6
|203
|5/17/1993
|Orlando Magic
|30
|Stefan Jankovic
|F
|6-11
|235
|8/4/1993
|Erie BayHawks
|33
|Stephen Zimmerman
|C
|6-11
|234
|9/9/1996
|Orlando Magic
|35
|Reggie Cameron
|F
|6-7
|225
|9/10/1994
|Georgetown
|40
|Matt Costello
|F
|6-9
|245
|8/5/1993
|Iowa Energy
|42
|Hassan Martin
|F
|6-7
|235
|11/22/1995
|Rhode Island
Pronunciation Guide:
Wesley Iwundu: (ih-WON-doo)
Kalin Lucas: KAY-lin
Oriol Pauli: ur-ee-OL pow-LEE
Stefan Jankovic: ste-FAN YANK-oh-vich
Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League Schedule
Saturday, July 1, 2017
1st game: 11:00 a.m. – Charlotte @ Miami
2nd game: 1:00 p.m. – Orlando @ Indiana
3rd game: 3:00 p.m. – New York @ Dallas
4th game: 5:00 p.m. – OKC @ Detroit
Sunday, July 2, 2017
1st game: 1:00 p.m. – New York @ Detroit
2nd game: 3:00 p.m. – Orlando @ Miami
3rd game: 5:00 p.m. Indiana @ Charlotte
Monday, July 3, 2017
1st game: 1:00 p.m. – New York @ OKC
2nd game: 3:00 p.m. – Orlando @ Dallas
3rd game: 5:00 p.m. – Indiana @ Miami
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
1st game: 1:00 p.m. – Charlotte @ OKC
2nd game: 3:00 p.m. – Indiana @ Dallas
3rd game: 5:00 p.m. – Miami @ Detroit
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
1st game: 1:00 p.m. – Dallas @ OKC
2nd game: 3:00 p.m. – Charlotte @ Detroit
3rd game: 5:00 p.m. – Orlando @ New York
Thursday, July 6, 2017
*Championship Day*
1st game: 8:00 a.m. – 8th place @ 7th place
2nd game: 10:00 a.m. – 6th place @ 5th place
3rd game: 12:00 p.m. – 4th place @ 3rd place
4th game: 2:00 p.m. – 2nd place @ 1st place
ALL GAMES WILL BE PLAYED AT THE AMWAY CENTER ON THE MAGIC PRACTICE COURT.
MOUNTAIN DEW ORLANDO PRO SUMMER LEAGUE RULES
GAME RULES
· Four 10-minute quarters
· Eight-minute halftime
· Ten-minute warm-up period prior to the start of each game
· Teams are in the penalty on the 10th team foul or second in the last two minutes
· Players foul out on their 10th personal foul
· Each team will receive two full timeouts per half
· Mandatory timeouts will be taken at the first stoppage of play after 5:59 and 2:59 of each quarter
· A timeout taken by a team will negate the next mandatory timeout in that quarter
· Timeouts do not carry over
· All timeouts will be 1:45 in duration
· Each team will also receive one advance (stop play, ability to substitute, and inbound the ball from the 28’ mark in the frontcourt) in the last two minutes of the 4th quarter and in any overtime period
OVERTIME
· Two-minute overtime period
· Each team is allowed one timeout
· Each team is allowed one advance
· Penalty begins on the 2nd team foul
· The second overtime period is sudden death (first team to score a point wins)
All other NBA rules apply.
COMPETITION FORMAT
· Each team will play five games over the six-day event
· Standings will be kept over the first five days of the league according to a point system (described below)
· Every team will play their fifth and final game against the opponent seeded most closely to them in the standings
-For example, the two teams with the highest point totals will play in the Championship game; the teams with the third and fourth-highest point totals play in a third place game, etc.
POINT SYSTEM
· Standings over the first six days of the league will be kept using an EIGHT-POINT SYSTEM. In this system, eight points are awarded each game and distributed as follows:
-Four points for winning the game
-One point for every quarter a team wins (in the event of a tied quarter, both teams will receive 0.5 points)
· As a result, the winning team in each game can collect between five to eight points, while the losing team can collect from zero to three points.
CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDING CRITERIA
· Championship seeding will be determined by a team’s total points in the league standings
· In the event of a tie, the following tie-breaker steps will be in place:
Tiebreaker 1: Total point differential
Tiebreaker 2: Total points allowed
Tiebreaker 3: Coin flip
· NOTE – Overall or head-to-head win/loss record will NOT impact championship day seeding. Seeding will be determined solely by the criteria above.