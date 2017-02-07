Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Just enough hope

The Orlando Magic picked up a win over the Toronto Raptors and seemed ready to turn a corner. And then they did not. The team reverted to its bad self again

Walking out of the Amway Center on Friday night, there was a whiff of optimism in the air.

The Orlando Magic had just dismantled the Toronto Raptors for a 102-94 victory. The team played one of its better defensive games in a month and a half, holding the Raptors to less than 40 percent shooting. The Magic were the better, more engaged and active team.

It was their game and they dominated it.

It was easy to begin thinking a little bit ahead. If the Magic could play like this again Saturday and build some momentum and put together a win streak then . . .

Oh, those halcyon days. Those days of such unbridled optimism. Of hope and what may happen, but then never will.

The Magic had built some intrigue with decent performances and some life on defense in previous games. It felt like Orlando had built some confidence. A win could only confirm it. Right?

Guess not.

The Magic rolled into Atlanta on the back of that win over the Raptors and got beat up against the Atlanta Hawks. A 27-point loss again puts things in perspective. Or at least returns everything to normal.

It is true, a team is never as good as they look on tape and never as bad as they look either. Maybe.

The Magic though have continued to look bad in several moments. They have seen far too many of these 25-point blowouts and lifeless efforts. It was the kind of game that makes any sense of optimism feel silly.

The naivety of hope, though, remains. The Magic still seem to have that one good game in them to pick up a win and make it look like they will turn the corner. They are great at providing just enough hope at just the right moment.

Maybe one day the Magic will turn that corner and take that next step. Until then. . . they are what they are.

1 Golden State Warriors (43-8) Last week: 2-1 record

Last rank: 1st

Kevin Durant has shaken his December blues. Since Jan. 1, Curry's been far more dangerous from three, and has shaken his December blues.

27 Phoenix Suns 16-35 Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 28th

Devin Booker. Here's something he did this week. That triple (triple?) jab step froze the living daylights out of Matt Barnes. Devin Booker ain't even old enough to drink.

28 Orlando Magic 20-33 Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 27th

Whether or not GM Rob Hennigan actually referred to Mario Hezonja as "Pooper Mario" is a moot point.

29 Los Angeles Lakers (17-36) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 29th

Magic Johnson's slide into the front office conversation is certainly interesting.

I was hoping I would not have to address the alleged “Pooper Mario” comments other than dismissing them on Twitter.

For those that do not know, Magic general manager Rob Hennigan allegedly made somewhat inflammatory, but lighthearted, comments about Mario Hezonja during a season ticketholder meeting. He allegedly revealed a lot of state secrets about the Magic’s plans for the trade deadline and some honest assessments about the roster.

Someone posted some of these thoughts on the Orlando Magic Real GM forum.

It all seemed highly out of character for Hennigan. So I did not put much credence into it.

27 Phoenix Suns (16-35) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 28th

Eric Bledsoe appeared on the TrueHoop Conversations podcast with the Committee in mid-January. Not long after that visit, Bledsoe uncorked three 40-point performances in a span of six games after never scoring more than 35 points in his first 395 regular-season games. Phoenix is now on a short list with Milwaukee when it comes to teams that have produced multiple buzzer-beaters this season thanks to Devin Booker's heroics against Sacramento.

28 Orlando Magic (20-33) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 27th

Who would you choose as the All-Star representative from the 12 teams that don't have one assuming the NBA employed a system like baseball or hockey where every team had to have at least one All-Star. None of those other 12 teams has you scuffling for a suggestion like the Magic, which tells you what sort of season it's been in Central Florida. Serge Ibaka or Nikola Vucevic is the best option, given the time Evan Fournier has lost to injury this season, but Orlando is reportedly willing to part with either of them before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

29 Los Angeles Lakers (17-36) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 29th

The Lakers — with their 29th-ranked defense — really are a team you want to see in your building. L.A. has dropped 12 consecutive road games dating to a Dec. 16 triumph at Philadelphia. Five of the Lakers' next six games happen to be on the road, but four of them come against sub-.500 teams (Knicks, Pistons, Bucks and Suns).

This was a question we took up on Orlando Magic Daily closer to All-Star selections. We ultimately settled on Serge Ibaka.

No, Ibaka has not had the breakout season everyone hoped for. But he has been the Magic’s best all-around player. He is averaging a career high in points. And when he is engaged defensively, he is as dominant as ever.

That will not stop the trade winds from blowing. It seems inevitable the Magic will trade Serge Ibaka in the next two weeks before the trade deadline.

26 Minnesota Timberwolves (19-32) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 26th

The loss of Zach LaVine for the season is crushing to this team's already faint playoff dreams — LaVine was the starter usually out there with the struggling bench units to provide some points and stability. Brandon Rush seems to be the starter, but the second unit is the concern. Just hope LaVine — who had taken real steps forward with his game this season — can bounce back from this torn ACL.

27 Orlando Magic (20-33) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 27th

Orlando is a team to watch the next two weeks — not on the court, but heading into the trade deadline. They are looking for a home for Serge Ibaka (who is not likely to re-sign there) but considering they gave up Victor Oladipo and the pick that became Domantas Sabonis to get him, the Magic want quality back. Other teams are not interested at that price. Same basic thing with Nikola Vucevic. Will Orlando come down a little, and will the market rise up to meet them?

28 Phoenix Suns (16-35) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 28th

The Suns as a team continue to flounder, but one of their guards usually provides plenty of entertainment. Not long ago it was Eric Bledsoe's string of 40-point games, but more recently it has been the 27 points in a quarter performance by Devin Booker.

The Orlando Magic have not popped up in any actual actionable rumors to this point. Other than that general sense they will trade Serge Ibaka. But the Magic will be active around the trade deadline.

They have already said that publicly. They will be doing plenty of digging.

And Ibaka may not be the only one on the move. The team is checking on what it can get for several other players, like Nikola Vucevic and maybe even Elfrid Payton. The Magic will be active an intriguing as this trade deadline sets the course for the franchise.

23 Milwaukee Bucks (22-28) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 24th

They went from two games over .500 to seven games under in 20 days. Their defense just got caught in a sinkhole and fell into the earth. There's time for them to pull out of it, but has to start now, when they have one opponent over .500 between now and the All-Star break.

24 Orlando Magic (20-32) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 27th

If the Magic could just play the Raptors every game, they'd be the 5th seed. (Note: They do not play the Raptors every game.)

25 Charlotte Hornets (23-28) Last week: 0-3 record

Last rank: 21st

The Hornets are going to have to find some sliver of good fortune, because everything turned against them in a hurry. The East isn't running away from them, but they've lost seven in a row, and have won a total of four games since January 1.

If only the Magic could play the Toronto Raptors every game. Let’s just forget that the Raptors beat the Magic by 30 points at the Amway Center earlier this year too, while we are at it.

Instead, let’s use this slide to talk about how the Charlotte Hornets have become this year’s version of last year’s Orlando Magic.

The Magic went 2-12 in January last year to fall completely out of the Playoff picture. The Hornets have won just four since the calendar turned and have fallen out of the Playoff race. Charlotte still has time to save things.

26 New York Knicks (22-30) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 26th

Willy Hernangomez forced Jeff Hornacek to keep him on the floor late in games last week. Hernangomez averaged 15.7 points and 11.7 rebounds in the three games, grabbing some huge offensive boards in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony watching the final 15 minutes (which the Knicks won 42-28) from the bench. The Knicks have outscored their opponents by 7.7 points per 100 possessions in 247 minutes with Hernangomez and Mindaugas Kuzminskas on the floor together.

27 Orlando Magic (20-32) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 27th

The Magic got a win over the struggling Raptors on Friday, but aren't going anywhere in the standings and have to be thinking more about where they want to be a year from now. If they're shopping Serge Ibaka, he's helped them with increased production over the last couple of weeks (though he shot 2-for-9 in Saturday's loss in Atlanta), but he hasn't made any real impact defensively and ranks as one of the league's worst rim protectors. The Magic have been a bottom-five team on both ends of the floor and have been outscored by a league-worst 10.6 points per 100 possessions as they've gone 3-9 over the last three-plus weeks.

28 Los Angeles Lakers (17-36) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 29th

D'Angelo Russell has averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists in three games back from absence. In his first game back, the Lakers got their first win in a close game (within five points in the last five minutes) since November, beating the Jokic-less Nuggets after a wild fourth quarter on Tuesday. But their defense remains awful and they've lost 12 straight road games after allowing 110 points per 100 possessions in Washington and Boston last week. The Lakers brought Magic Johnson back to the organization last week.

The two wins against the Toronto Raptors did feel like a nice shot in the arm. But reality does come in. And that was the theme of this week.

The Magic are still statistically one of the worst teams in the league. It does not really look like the team will turn that corner.

The only thing left to do is to turn the page.

